Twitter user @Alex__Lwandle is proud of his accomplishments and let the world know about the inroads he is making in life

He is filling up his home with new appliances and furniture and announced that his first step was buying a brand new fridge and bed

Saffas are super impressed by @Alex__Lwandle and are celebrating his gains with him through supportive messages

A man took to his Twitter account to share the good news that he bought a new bed and fridge. He was celebrating his baby steps towards creating his perfect home and it has received huge attention from those who are joining in the happy moment.

Alex is making his house a home and is loving the progress. Image: @AlexLwandle/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The proud man goes by the Twitter handle, @Alex__Lwandle, and captioned his post:

"Yeyi nina kuvele kwaphuma ne fridge. (Hey you just came out with the fridge."

Take a look for yourself:

He shared two pics of his admirable gains, which included a brand new Defy fridge and a bed that still has the protective plastic over it.

The comment section is hyped for @Alex__Lwandle and the post has garnered over 6 000 likes and more than 400 retweets.

People from around Mzansi are sending him messages of congrats and some are sharing personal stories about their own small gains.

Let's jump into the comments:

@TalithaMtsweni:

"I remember when I bought my first bed and fridge, yhoo I was over the moon, I even took a leave day to wait for them to be delivered."

@Mcyloo:

"Congratulations bro isebenzile indoda."

@sbahle_sibiya:

"Love this for you."

@KabeloMohlah02:

"Congratulations bafo. Nkosiyam."

@KeswaNomkhosi:

"Wow congratulations bhuti yooooo everything new in your name semnandzi."

@Its_Love06:

"I know exactly how you feel, enjoy them both."

Source: Briefly.co.za