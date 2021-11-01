A proud man has taken to social media to share yet another breathtaking image of his brand new living space

Thabani Gumede's home looks like something out of a magazine and locals cannot wait for him to furnish it

The hardworking social media user was showered with love and compliments as his new home quickly went viral online

@Thabani__Gumede has shared yet another stunning image of his home. The sleek interior design has Mzansi living for it. Thabani's home is painted white and black and has a spacious floor layout.

The lighting in the ceiling is to-die-for and so is the ceiling itself. The modernised design of the windows in the home compliment the interior in all aspects. It truly is a magnificent piece of artwork.

Thabani shared the snap on Twitter and gained over 3 400 likes. He simply captioned the post:

"Before setting up the furniture."

A proud man has shown off his lovely new home and received tons of praise. Image: @Thabani_Gumede

Take a look at Thabani's simple now-viral post below:

Below are just a few of the responses left under his post:

@NonjabuloMbath said:

"Bathong this place is gorgeous."

@FezzNgubane wrote:

"Your house looks amazing."

@Kwandilugz_ shared:

"Everything is beautiful!"

@Andiiiiiiis stated in response:

"This is just hot."

@PulengMo believes:

"I would have so much fun furnishing this space."

@PSangoro added:

"I will have a beautiful space like this and boy the things I’ll do to it My mind can’t even fathom tjooo."

