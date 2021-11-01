Man’s Sleek New Home Leaves Mzansi Speechless: “Your House Looks Amazing”
People

Man’s Sleek New Home Leaves Mzansi Speechless: “Your House Looks Amazing”

by  Reeshni Chetty
  • A proud man has taken to social media to share yet another breathtaking image of his brand new living space
  • Thabani Gumede's home looks like something out of a magazine and locals cannot wait for him to furnish it
  • The hardworking social media user was showered with love and compliments as his new home quickly went viral online

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

@Thabani__Gumede has shared yet another stunning image of his home. The sleek interior design has Mzansi living for it. Thabani's home is painted white and black and has a spacious floor layout.

The lighting in the ceiling is to-die-for and so is the ceiling itself. The modernised design of the windows in the home compliment the interior in all aspects. It truly is a magnificent piece of artwork.

Thabani shared the snap on Twitter and gained over 3 400 likes. He simply captioned the post:

Read also

Lady shows off 'spoils' from bae and SA wants her man: "Tag him, please"

"Before setting up the furniture."
Proud man, new home, modernised, stunning design, furniture
A proud man has shown off his lovely new home and received tons of praise. Image: @Thabani_Gumede
Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Take a look at Thabani's simple now-viral post below:

Below are just a few of the responses left under his post:

@NonjabuloMbath said:

"Bathong this place is gorgeous."

@FezzNgubane wrote:

"Your house looks amazing."

@Kwandilugz_ shared:

"Everything is beautiful!"

@Andiiiiiiis stated in response:

"This is just hot."

@PulengMo believes:

"I would have so much fun furnishing this space."

@PSangoro added:

"I will have a beautiful space like this and boy the things I’ll do to it My mind can’t even fathom tjooo."

Uyindoda: Proud man shows off stunning farmhouse, Mzansi seriously wowed

Briefly News previously reported that a local man has shown off his stunning house and says he misses spending time in it. The social media account holder’s house is located in KwaZulu-Natal and in the final stages of construction and the well-built structure has wowed Mzansi.

Read also

"Practising rn": Man struts and jumps as he fascinates SA with weird dancing

@Thabani_Gumede’s post has attracted massive reactions from his Twitter friends and some people are already keen to design their homes as he did. The post reads:

"Ngkhumbula Kwami ke today."

Social media users flooded his replies section on Twitter with various responses from questions about the home all the way to love and compliments.

Source: Briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel