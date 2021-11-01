Man’s Sleek New Home Leaves Mzansi Speechless: “Your House Looks Amazing”
- A proud man has taken to social media to share yet another breathtaking image of his brand new living space
- Thabani Gumede's home looks like something out of a magazine and locals cannot wait for him to furnish it
- The hardworking social media user was showered with love and compliments as his new home quickly went viral online
@Thabani__Gumede has shared yet another stunning image of his home. The sleek interior design has Mzansi living for it. Thabani's home is painted white and black and has a spacious floor layout.
The lighting in the ceiling is to-die-for and so is the ceiling itself. The modernised design of the windows in the home compliment the interior in all aspects. It truly is a magnificent piece of artwork.
Thabani shared the snap on Twitter and gained over 3 400 likes. He simply captioned the post:
"Before setting up the furniture."
Take a look at Thabani's simple now-viral post below:
Below are just a few of the responses left under his post:
@NonjabuloMbath said:
"Bathong this place is gorgeous."
@FezzNgubane wrote:
"Your house looks amazing."
@Kwandilugz_ shared:
"Everything is beautiful!"
@Andiiiiiiis stated in response:
"This is just hot."
@PulengMo believes:
"I would have so much fun furnishing this space."
@PSangoro added:
"I will have a beautiful space like this and boy the things I’ll do to it My mind can’t even fathom tjooo."
