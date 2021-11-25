Police Arrest 2 Eskom Workers Caught With R540k Worth of 'Stolen Copper Cables'

Free State police seized copper cables stolen from an Eskom workshop located in Welkom, Free State

Two suspects believed to be Eskom employees were arrested for possession of the suspected stolen property

Preliminary investigations conducted by the police revealed that the cables are worth more than R500 000

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

WELKOM - Police in the Free State reportedly arrested two people believed to be Eskom employees on suspicion of stealing copper cables worth more than half a million rand in Welkom, Free State.

TimesLIVE reported that the duo was caught in possession of a large number of copper cables when the Welkom K9 police unit conducted a routine crime prevention patrol in the area on Thursday.

Police have arrested two Eskom employees for allegedly stealing copper cables. Image: John Keeble/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Preliminary investigations revealed that the cables are worth about R540 000. Per IOL, police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said the officer spotted an Eskom branded bakkie containing copper cables.

However, due to appearing suspicious, he approached the vehicle and asked the occupants to produce documentation authorising them to carry the material.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Thakeng said an investigation revealed the cable, measuring roughly 170 metres in length, was stolen from the power utility's workshop located in Alma Road.

"The two employees, aged 38 and 40, were charged for possession [of suspected stolen property]," said Thakeng.

Following the arrests, Briefly News understands the two were expected to appear in the Welkom Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

R100m fuel stolen monthly from Eskom

In other news, Briefly News reported Eskom discovered that an oil syndicate had plundered the state-owned enterprise of at least R100 million worth of fuel a month.

In addition, spares meant to be used for the repair of Tutuka power station valued at hundreds of millions of rand have allegedly been stolen by Eskom employees.

Two employees and a supplier were taken into custody by the police according to a statement made by Eskom.

The three individuals were allegedly involved in a heist to defraud the power utility by charging for goods and services that were never delivered.

Man killed after allegedly breaking into City Power substation

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that a man was burnt to death at a transformer substation belonging to City Power when he allegedly attempted to steal parts after breaking in on Monday.

According to News24, City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said that the incident occurred on 13th street in Linden, a suburb in the northwest of Johannesburg.

Recovered at the scene were a spade and saw, which the deceased allegedly used to gain entry into the substation.

Mangena, who said the unidentified victim sustained extensive fatal burns, dissuaded communities against vandalising the entity's electricity infrastructure and warned of its dangers.

"The unknown man broke into the transformer substation and tried to strip the live mini substation when it blew up and caught fire.

"He was burnt beyond recognition. Emergency services and the police attended the scene, which was subsequently cleared," explained Mangena.

Source: Briefly.co.za