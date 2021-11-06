Eskom has revealed that an oil syndicate has been stealing over R100 million of fuel every month

On the back of this, three people have been arrested on charges of fraud and theft

Two Eskom employees and a supplier allegedly charged the company for spare parts that never arrived

MPUMALANGA - Eskom has discovered that an oil syndicate had been plundering the state-owned enterprise of at least R100m worth of fuel a month.

In addition, spares meant to be used for the repair of Tutuka power station valued at hundreds of millions of rand have allegedly been stolen by Eskom employees.

Two employees and a supplier were taken into custody by the police according to a statement made by Eskom.

The three individuals were allegedly involved in a heist to defraud the power utility by charging for goods and services that were never delivered.

News24 reported that the two employees were granted R5 000 bail and another four suspects would be arrested in the following week.

Tutuka power station has been plagued by crime and the power utility bemoaned the fact that these crimes were allegedly being committed by the very people tasked with keeping the lights on.

IOl reported that Eskom employees Sarah Nomsa Sibiya and Bhekizizwe Solomon Twala were granted bail. The owner of the company supplying Eskom, Jessie Phindile Kubeka, was also released on baiul.

