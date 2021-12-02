David Makhura, the premier of Gauteng, has said that the province's low vaccination figures worry him

The new Omicron variant of Covid-19 allegedly causes severe symptoms in unvaccinated people, scientific evidence shows

Gauteng has remained in the lead as the province with the most Covid-19 cases, which further causes Makura concern

JOHANNESBURG - David Makhura, the premier of Gauteng, has voiced his concerns over residents in the province who are unvaccinated.

Scientific evidence has been discovered which states that unvaccinated people are more susceptible to the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 and have a high chance of experiencing severe symptoms.

Makhura noted that Gauteng has the most Covid-19 cases in the country, which he finds troubling as eight million people in the province have not been vaccinated, SABC News reports.

Consequences of low vaccination rate in SA

Vaccine hesitancy in Gauteng has caused many people to avoid going for the second dose of their Pfizer vaccine, which is keeping the number of people who are fully vaccinated quite low. According to News24, the West Rand is the area in Gauteng with the highest vaccination rate.

President Ramaphosa's announcement of a proposed vaccine mandate encouraged South Africans to get vaccinated, with Gauteng reporting that 500 000 were vaccinated on average per day this week.

The government has tried to promote and incentivise South Africans to choose to get vaccinated, but Makhura warns that if more people do not vaccinate soon, the government may have no option but to institute compulsory vaccinations.

Reactions to Makhura's statement

@sharonfortuin1 said:

"Will be great to see mandatory Covid-19 vaccines implemented. Looking forward to life going back to normal again."

@Pieter47944258 shared:

"Thanks to the anti-vaxxers next lockdown is looming in December."

@Peter28663946 remarked:

"If they could only deal with corruption in that manner!"

@Mohwadubatota believes:

"The only thing that should be mandatory is improved service delivery in Gauteng."

@BlessingMkhabe5 said:

'That won't change anything."

Pfizer and Merck might give Covid-19 pills to SA

Earlier Briefly News reported that the Department of Health's deputy director-general, Nicholas Crisp, has announced that the department is holding discussions with Covid-19 pill manufacturers, including Pfizer and Merck, about potentially producing the treatment in South Africa.

South Africa is the leading country in Africa for Covid-19 infections, with just under 90 000 related deaths and nearly three million cases. The new Omicron variant has started a fourth wave in the country.

Crisp said that the National Essential Medicines List Committee is deciding what the pills' economic value will be and if they will be effective in South Africa

