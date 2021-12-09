The ANC has accused Mayor Thulasizwe Buthelezi of running the Zululand municipality like it was his own kingdom

He ordered an audit of qualifications and fired seven senior managers who did not have the required qualifications

The ruling party said that only the council could order an audit and staff could not be dismissed without a hearing

ULUNDI - The ANC is foaming at the mouth with fury after the Zululand mayor, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, fired senior managers.

Earlier, he'd asked for an audit of managers' qualifications and after he found that a number of them had lied or lacked the required education he fired them.

34 senior managers were asked for their qualifications and seven of them were fired according to The Citizen.

The ANC is furious with the mayor's decision to fire the managers saying that he cannot fire people without a hearing.

The ruling party also said that the council was the only authority that could request an audit.

Labour unions are being called on to intercede in Zululand after the dismissal of the seven managers.

TimeLIVE revealed that seven posts have been advertised following the mayor's decision to terminate their contracts.

