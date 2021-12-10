The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has launched an investigation into a shootout between police and hijacking suspects

The investigation has revealed that three of the hijackers are from Mozambique, including one of the deceased

This is not an isolated incident, as the investigation has found that the individuals may be linked to other hijacking cases in the province

JOHANNESBURG - An investigation has been launched by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) into a shootout between a police team and hijacking suspects in Gauteng on 8 December.

The police team interrupted themen and as they approached the thugs opened fire on police. There was an exchange of bullets that left some of the suspects fatally injured.

So far the IPID has confirmed that three of the men are Mozambican, including one of the deceased. Two of the Mozambicans are between the ages of 30 and 35 and are cousins.

What the IPID knows so far and future plans for the investigation

Besides the one Mozambicanman, two more (whose identities and nationalities are unknown) also died in the shootout. The IPID plan to have concluded their postmortems by the end of today (10 December).

The South African Police Service (SAPS) released a press statement after the shootout in which they stated that they have reason to believe that the men could be party to 18 other cases of hijacking in the Gauteng province.

In their previous alleged hijacking commissions, the hijackers reportedly used a Toyota Corolla, but in this incident, they used a Golf GTI. The suspects are accused of hijacking VW Polos.

South Africa reacts to IPID investigation into the police shootout

@JenniferNtlats1 believes:

"Fellow South Africans. IPID must make sure that indeed SAPS were doing their job here. Allow it to investigate themselves and make sure that there are no underlying motives behind."

@Stan87479150 said:

"This IPID is becoming a disgrace."

@colza91 shared:

"IPID must be disbanded if this is how they will waste our resources."

@MrTsoks said:

"IPID must not waste our tax money investigating nonsense. Please."

@VK90687734 believes:

"Looks like IPID has unlimited funds. Whenever the police do their job, the IPID is there to investigate without fail - unlimited resources, it seems."

