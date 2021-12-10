A pastor and his wife have been convicted for hiring a hitman to murder a woman for life insurance the money

The couple had taken out a policy on Hlompho Mohapi Koloi's life without her knowledge

The pastor's wife pretended to be the Koloi while the pastor pretended to be Koloi's partner to the insurance company

CAPE TOWN - Pastor Melisizwe Monqo, aged 32, and his wife, Siphosihle Pamba, aged 26, were given a hefty sentence for plotting the murder of one of their congregants, Hlompho Mohapi Koloi.

The couple hired a hitman named Phumlani Qusheka, 31, who killed Koloi for a share of a life insurance policy that was attained fraudulently.

The scheme involved taking out life insurance worth R3 million on Koloi's life that she had no knowledge of. After the murder of Koloi, Monqo called the life insurance company and pretended to be Koloi's boyfriend to gain access to the funds, according to IOL.

The couple headed the God’s Work International Ministries church in the Eastern Cape. Monqo was given a sentence of 252 years and three months. The hitman, Qusheka was given a life sentence and an additional 63 years. Pamba was given 20 years imprisonment for his involvement.

TimesLIVE reveals that in July 2018, Monqo called Koloi about a job opportunity in George. He offered to pick her up and take her to the job interview himself.

The day after calling Koloi about the job prospect, Pamba called an insurance company pretending to be Koloi and took out a life insurance policy. The telephone conversation was recorded by the company and has now been made public.

Koloi never made it to the job interview but was stabbed to death and left on the side of the road. A week after her murder, the pastor called the insurance company posing as Koloi's boyfriend and made a claim for the R3 million policy.

They were arrested and charged for fraud before they could cash in on the policy. It was found that the couple took out more insurance policies on other members of their church totalling R27 million.

South Africans took to Facebook to share their thoughts about the murderous couple. Take a look at some comments below:

Germaine Allistair Rigney said:

"The man is not a Pastor, a Pastor looks after his sheep this man is a disaster he destroys lives."

Rudene Gerber said:

"Why are so many "pastors" only after money? And why do people give them money? God does not need your money to make miracles happen. Look around you, there are miracles everywhere and they cost nothing."

Mike Msibi said:

"Life policy Companies should try calling the insured person and ensure if it's their concern to be covered or not otherwise we will have a serious problem."

MJ-Breeze Masala Netshisaulu said:

"Yoh people are so hurtless out there, I mean the pastor from all people yah neh"

Nomalizo Buyelekhaya said:

"Money is the root of all evil."

