Ferguson Films Bids SK Khoza Farewell: “All the Best for the Future”

SK Khoza was fired from the Mzansi Magic telenovela The Queen after news broke about his alleged abuse case against his ex-fiancée

The actor's dismissal came after many people pleaded with the Ferguson films production house to cut ties with him and his abusive tendencies

Just a week after it was announced that the show would be letting him go, the production company has released a statement saying goodbye

SK Khoza's days on The Queen have officially come to an end. Khoza was axed from the show as the producers did not want to associate themselves with someone who has ongoing abuse charges. Ferguson Films have shared their parting words with the actor, bringing an end to the character of Shaka.

Ferguson Films has officially said goodbye to SK Khoza. Image: @skcoza

Source: Instagram

Sunday World reported that the decision to fire SK Khoza came as a direct instruction from Multichoice. The company dismissed Khoza on account of his domestic abuse allegations from his ex-fiancée Ayanda Hlongwane.

Entertainment blogger Phil Mphela reported that the writers and producers of the show were working around the clock to adjust the script to allow for Shaka's exit and still make sense. He tweeted:

"Writers & producers are scrambling to write Shaka Khoza out of the storyline because the actor was fired so abruptly once the channel got informed of the allegations."

ZAlebs reports that Ferguson films have released an official farewell for the actor, cementing the decision to send him packing. On their official social media page, the production company wrote:

"We would like to wish Sthembiso Sk Khoza all the best for the future as he exits #TheQueenMzansi. You have been a hardworking individual from the day you walked onto our set. We have no doubt that you will carry on winning and working harder!. Until next time!"

SK Khoza has been fired from The Queen with immediate effect over wife Ayanda Hlongwane's abuse allegations

Briefly News reported that it had been announced that Mzansi Magic's The Queen will be one cast member lighter. SK Khoza has been cut from the show due to some unsavoury behaviour off-screen. Apparently, he has been charged with assault by his wife and the show won't stand to be associated with abuse allegations.

News24 reported that SK's fiancée Ayanda Hlongwane filed a police report accusing the actor of being a wife-beater. This came after Khoza admitted to being verbally abusive and taking out his frustrations on Ayanda.

The producers of The Queen are known to have a no-nonsense policy with their stars and SK was no exception. ZAlebs reports that the actor was arrested on a count of domestic violence and the couple has since erased each other from their respective social media accounts.

Source: Briefly.co.za