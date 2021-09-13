Wife Set to Accompany 5 Others for Murder of Husband and His Mother

Eastern Cape's Elliotdale Magistrate's Court is scheduled to hold accountable six individuals who have been apprehended for murder

Elliotdale Magistrate's Court on Monday will host six individuals as they are charged with the murder of a 46-year-old man and his mother.

The six individuals, scheduled to appear in court, will include the victim's 36-year-old wife. Investigations suggest a hitman was hired by the man's wife to murder her partner along with his octogenarian mother.

A lady and five others have been accused of the murder of her husband and his mother. Image: Stock Photo / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The hitman reportedly gunned down the two victims at their home in Mkhathazo village. Those who have been apprehended will be facing counts of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and being found with unlicensed firearms.

News24 reported on the confiscation of three unlicensed firearms and ammunition during the apprehension. Reports by IOL revealed that a previous case saw a lady from the Eastern Cape charged with murder by the Bhisho High Court after she hired a taxi driver from Cape Town to murder her husband.

Thembisa police officer caught on camera ordering a hit on her sister and 5 kids, story shocks Mzansi

Earlier, Briefly News reported that a former police officer from Thembisa was caught on tape directing a hitman and an undercover cop to murder her sister and her sister's five children so she could cash in her sister's life insurance policy.

Former police constable Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu, who is being considered a serial killer for the murders of several other family members, will be standing trial at the Palm Ridge High Court on Monday to hear arguments in her defence.

The former police officers plot to have her family killed for money has left some people in South Africa. People have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the cop's actions.

Here are some of their reactions:

@funie_nems said:

"This is exactly why I don't want people who worship money or love it to a point where they'll do anything to get it near me. WTF guys!?!?"

@Nomondedino said:

"Money is the root of all evil. To plan to wipe out SO many lives - how does one sleep at night? All people that were close to her."

Source: Briefly.co.za