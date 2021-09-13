A former cop from Thembisa was apprehended after asking a hitman and an undercover cop to murder her sister

Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu is accused of ordering the murders of other members of her family over the years

Ndlovu's murderous spree netted her over R1.4 million from insurance policies she had taken out on relatives since 2012

JOHANNESBURG - A former police officer from Thembisa was caught on tape directing a hitman and an undercover cop to murder her sister and her sister's five children so she could cash in her sister's life insurance policy.

Former police constable Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu, who is being considered a serial killer for the murders of several other family members, will be standing trial at the Palm Ridge High Court on Monday to hear arguments in her defence.

In a video, Ndlovu is seen and heard driving a hitman and undercover police officer to Bushbuckridge to point out her sister's house, according to TimesLIVE. Ndlovu allegedly wanted the men to set fire to her sister's house while she and her children were present, the youngest of whom was stated to be five months old.

While Ndlovu had only taken out policies on her sister's life, it has been alleged that she wanted the children to be killed because she did not want witnesses to be left alive.

Ndlovu was also heard telling the two men that she had established her alibi by checking herself at Carstenhof Hospital in Midrand. She was apprehended after pointing out her sister's house to the hired men.

According to IOL, Ndlovu has cashed in over R1.4 million in policies she had taken out on families she had killed since 2012.

Mzansi shocked by the Thembisa cop who had her family killed

The former police officers plot to have her family killed for money has left some people in South Africa. People have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the cop's actions.

Here are some of their reactions:

@funie_nems said:

"This is exactly why I don't want people who worship money or love it to a point where they'll do anything to get it near me. WTF guys!?!?"

@Nomondedino said:

"Money is the root of all evil. To plan to wipe out SO many lives - how does one sleep at night? All people that were close to her."

@SydenhamStekkie said:

"This is a particularly chilling murder case - ordering hits on children is unthinkable. It reminds me of other cases where guilty people create ironclad alibis by being at gym (Dalia Dippolito) or leaving the country, ermmm, etc..."

@haizek_notleks said:

"Apparently, she had various policies with different companies. She knew how to keep money low enough to not raise alarms. I also think so many murders in SA aren't properly investigated and she knew and took advantage."

@Shaunjhb1 said:

"Same people entrusted with the responsibility of protecting us are killing their own families. That explains the state of the country."

