A few African countries will be receiving approximately two million Covid19 vaccines that will be donated by the South African government

This huge donation carries a price tag of R288.6 million and the Aspen Pharma manufacturing plant in Gqeberha will produce the jabs

Some South Africans on social media feel the country should quickly donate vaccines before they reach their expiration dates

GQEBERHA - The South African government is helping out where it can in the fight against the coronavirus and will be donating more than two million Johnson & Johnson Covid19 vaccines to fellow African countries.

The generous donation is valued at R288.6 million and will be done through the African Renaissance Fund (ARF).

President Cyril Ramaphosa is says South Africa is committed to helping African countries fight the coronavirus. Image: Emmanuel Corset

Source: Getty Images

News24 reports that a deal has been signed by the South African government and the Vaccination Acquisition Trust (AVAT) to ensure that the vaccines are donated to other African nations.

The J&J jabs that will be donated will be manufactured by the Aspen Pharma manufacturing plant in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape and African regions can access the vaccines through the African Medical Suppliers Platform (AMSP) starting next year.

The AVAT was implemented by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his tenure as the head of the African Union. Ramaphosa says this donation shows Mzansi's commitment to helping fellow African nations to fight the pandemic.

Strive Masiyiwa, the African Union Covid19 Envoy, says the two million J&J jabs will be made available to low-income African regions as soon as possible, according to a report by Reuters.

South Africans think the government should give vaccines away before they expire

Some South Africans took social media to share their thoughts about the government's generous donations. Some people are of the opinion that vaccines should be donated before they reach their expiry date.

@Henniesemail said:

"Close to expiry ya?"

@BlessingMkhabe5 said:

"Donate all of those vaccines, we don't want them."

Some people think South Africa has a lot of money

@CoetzerCheryl said:

"Wow.. this country has a lot of unwanted money, until it comes to something like SASSA then they don't have ..."

@xolani88712518 said:

"Kani #iSouth Africa inemali."

Others took jabs at President Cyril Ramaphosa

@AsaSalie1 said:

"I thought people were exaggerating when they said CR is a vaccine sales person "

"Aspen hit a jackpot": SA pharmaceutical firm strikes a deal to produce J&J vaccines for African countries

Briefly News previously reported that in a historic move, South African pharmaceutical company Aspen is set to manufacture 1.3 billion coronavirus vaccines for the African continent.

This comes after an agreement was reached with Johnson & Johnson that will allow Aspen to produce the J&J jabs using materials supplied by the US pharmaceutical giant.

Johnson & Johnson has granted Aspen an intellectual property licence that will allow Aspen to produce its own branded vaccine that will be called Aspenovax, according to a report by News24.

Source: Briefly.co.za