Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee, has paid tribute to Archbishop Desmond Tutu

Tutu was also fondly remembered by Princess Charlene of Monaco, who wrote a heartfelt letter to him

South Africans took to social media to pay their respects to the late Archbishop and send condolences to his family

LAUSANNE - Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), has paid his respects to the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who passed away yesterday (26 December).

Bach said that he remembers Tutu emphasising the uniting power of sports and that he wanted South Africa to host the Olympic Games in his lifetime. Bach also spoke about the different Olympic Games which Tutu attended and the many conversations they had over the years.

According to SABC News, Tutu not only attended the Olympic Games but also participated. He was a flag bearer for the South African delegation in 2002 and participated in the Olympic Torch lighting ceremony in 2004.

Princess Charlene remembers Tutu

Monaco's Princess Charlene wrote a letter in tribute to the late archbishop, TimesLIVE reports. The princess has had her own health struggles recently and is recovering at a European facility following a trip to South Africa.

She is a former South African Olympic athlete, who had met Tutu on several occasions. Her health is only expected to be fully recovered in a few months' time.

“My dear friend, you will be missed. I know that you are at our Father’s side. I will always have fond memories of us," Princess Charlene wrote.

Reactions to Tutu's tributes

Many people commented on Princess Charlene's Instagram post to pay their respects to the late archbishop. Briefly News shares a few here:

New Year's Day funeral: Archbishop Desmond Tutu laid to rest in the Mother City

Speaking of the late archbishop, earlier Briefly News reported that yesterday (26 December), Archbishop Desmond Tutu passed away at Cape Town's Oasis Frail Care Centre aged 90. His funeral will take place in Cape Town on 1 January, 2022.

However, his funeral will not be the only way that Tutu will be memorialised. From today (27 December) until 31 December, St George's Cathedral will ring its bells for 10 minutes at noon each day, giving people a moment to reflect on his life.

On 31 December, the public will have an opportunity to bid farewell to Tutu as he will lie in state at the cathedral. The funeral on Saturday will be led by Archbishop Thabo Makgoba.

