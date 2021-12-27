Archbishop Desmond Tutu's funeral will take place on 1 January, 2022 at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town

St George's Cathedral will ring their bells for 10 minutes at noon each day this week in honour of Tutu

The late archbishop is remembered as an anti-apartheid struggle hero and champion for LGBTQIA+ acceptance in churches

CAPE TOWN - Yesterday (26 December), Archbishop Desmond Tutu passed away at Cape Town's Oasis Frail Care Centre aged 90. His funeral will take place in Cape Town on 1 January, 2022.

However, his funeral will not be the only way that Tutu will be memorialised. From today (27 December) until 31 December, St George's Cathedral will ring their bells for 10 minutes at noon each day, giving people a moment to reflect on his life.

On 31 December, the public will have an opportunity to bid farewell to Tutu as he will lie in state at the cathedral. The funeral on Saturday will be led by Archbishop Thabo Makgoba, SABC News reports.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu's funeral will take place on New Year's Day in Cape Town. Image: RODGER BOSCH/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Tutu's legacy: fighting for equality

According to Sky News, Tutu's legacy is one of striving for an equal society. He was Johannesburg's first black bishop and in 1984 he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in acknowledgment of his role in human rights advocacy.

The late archbishop was a critic of homophobia, especially in a religious context. He opposed homophobic stances of churches in South Africa. He launched a campaign for LBGTQIA+ and equated the struggle against homophobia with the struggle against apartheid.

Reverend Frank Chikane said that Tutu was a mentor to him and he looks up to the late archbishop as an anti-apartheid struggle hero and protector of black South Africans.

Reactions to Tutu's funeral announcement

Bahlekazi Nkosi said:

"Rest in revolutionary peace."

Mthabiseni Moyo asked:

"So who will succeed him? Who will take over his throne?"

Sydney Dama Sydney shared:

"He warned us about Jacob. Rest in peace, prophet."

Meneer Godfrey Mokotedi said:

"RIP Archbishop."

Simpae Czemas reported

"No corona numbers to be reported. Tutu is now the 5th wave. The whole week."

