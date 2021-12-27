President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that Desmond Tutu will receive a Category 1 State Funeral with religious characteristics

The late Anglican Archbishop's funeral service will be held at The Cathedral Church of St George the Martyr on Saturday, 1 January

Tutu's body will lie in state at the cathedral, where he officiated for many years, from Friday, overseen by the Anglican Church

CAPE TOWN - The late Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu will receive a Category 1 State Funeral with religious characteristics, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday.

Ramaphosa was one of several key individuals who visited the Tutu family home in Milnerton, Cape Town, to pay his respects. The late religious leader who headed the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) in 1995 died on Sunday at the age of 90 with his wife of 66 years, Leah, by his side.

Addressing the media that were gathered outside the home, Ramaphosa said Tutu's life should be celebrated. He added that the Archbishop played a central role in unifying South Africans from all walks of life, SABC News reported.

"The Archbishop led millions of our people in the struggle against apartheid, after which he also led the reconciliation process that followed. He was brave and forthright and we loved him for that as he served as a voice for the voiceless while campaigning for justice," Ramaphosa said.

Government to follow church's lead

It has since been confirmed that the late Archbishop of Cape Town's funeral will be held at The Cathedral Church of St George the Martyr on Saturday, 1 January. Tutu's body will lie in state at the cathedral, where he officiated for many years, from Friday, Africanews reported.

Ramaphosa, calling on the public to take life lessons from the contributions of the Archbishop, explained that the Anglican Church will take charge of the proceedings, with the government following suit.

“We look forward to putting him to rest on 1 January. The government will follow the lead of the church in all this. As a government, we are humbled to have the opportunity to participate in honouring this great man,” the President said.

