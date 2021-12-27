President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered a period of national mourning in the wake of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu's passing

Ramaphosa, who described Tut as one of "the nation's finest patriots", said the South African flag will fly at half-mast at all flag stations

The details of Tutu's memorial service will be announced in the coming days, with the Anglican Church set to be in charge of all the logistics

In a statement released by the Presidency, Ramaphosa described Tutu, who reportedly died in Cape Town at the age of 90, as one of "the nation's finest patriots".

"He was a man of unwavering courage, principled conviction, and who spent his life serving others. He captured the essence of what it means to be human. The knowledge that he was sick for some time does little to lessen the blow," said Ramaphosa.

A period of mourning has been declared in honour of the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu. Image: Rodger Bosch/ AFP

"He was a man of unwavering courage, principled conviction, and who spent his life serving others. He captured the essence of what it means to be human. The knowledge that he was sick for some time does little to lessen the blow," said Ramaphosa.

He hailed Tutu for compassionately carrying the burden of leadership, his dignity, humility, and, perhaps most strikingly, a good sense of humour, News24 reported. Ramaphosa, noting the South African flag will fly at half-mast at all flag stations, tipped a hit to the fallen religious figure for the vast number of lives he touched.

Tutu, at the behest of former President Nelson Mandela, was in 1995 appointed as the chairperson of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), a court-like body established by the then-new government to bring about restoration and reconciliation by uncovering the extent of the violations that occurred during apartheid.

Affectionately known as "The Arch", Tutu had always been able to pull at the heartstrings of the world. However, it was while he chaired the TRC that the world got to see The Arch break down in tears while hearing of these atrocities, IOL reported.

"We get comfort from knowing that he left a lasting mark in the lives of the millions of people. Both those who were privileged enough to know him and know about him. There will be a mourning period and, the flag will be flown at half-mast at all flag stations across the country and diplomatic missions abroad," added Ramaphosa.

Details of Tutu's memorial service are expected to be announced in the coming days, with the government saying it will be led by the Anglican Church on the nature and logistics of the funeral.

Polarising views on Tutu's legacy

On social media, the messages continue to pour in from South Africans from all walks of life as they react to The Arch's passing. Naturally, as with any well-known figure, there were many polarising views expressed online.

Briefly News takes a look at some of the loudest reactions below.

