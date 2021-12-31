Ahead of New Year's Day celebrations in Johannesburg and across South Africa at midnight on 1 January, Briefly News spoke to the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD)'s spokesperson, chief superintendent Wayne Minnaar, who discussed the operations that his department will be undertaking.

JOHANNESBURG - As the clock winds down to New Year's Day 2022, law enforcement in South Africa has been hard at work issuing stern warnings against various contraventions after the government decided to lift the curfew late on Thursday night.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD)'s spokesperson chief superintendent Wayne Minnaar exclusively told Briefly News that his department will act swiftly to take offenders to task for unruly conduct.

Police will employ a heavy handed approach on New Year's Day. Image: Michele Spatari/ AFP, Roger Sedres/ Gallo Images

Minnaar said the JMPD will employ a heavy-handed approach against the public consumption of alcohol and illegal use of fireworks, among others, in the Johannesburg city centre.

Minnaar said a 25-year-old off-duty JMPD officer was arrested on Friday afternoon along the M1 North route after he was found in possession of half-empty bottles of liquor in his car. The officer, who tested 0.42 on the breathalyser, and has only been in the department for three months, will face disciplinary action.

Disruptions will be punished

"The department condemns the officer's behaviour at a time when the JMPD is enforcing the road traffic regulations to curb accidents and road deaths. He will also face an internal disciplinary process for operating a vehicle after consuming alcohol," Minnaar told Briefly News.

Discussing New Year's Day operations, he said there's a coordinated effort between various law enforcement agencies ahead of the big festivities.

"Officers are out in full force this evening and are working side by side with the SAPS and Gauteng Traffic Police in integrated operations. A further four drunken drivers have already been arrested. The operations will continue into the early hours of New Year's Day," added Minnaar.

Meanwhile, Johannesburg residents are cautioned to steer clear of abusing the use of fireworks at midnight on Friday. Minnaar said officers have strict orders to take decisive action against wreckless celebrants, adding that fines will be issued.

"There are various fines of between R1 000 and R1 500 for igniting fireworks near animals, hospitals, retirement villages and petrol stations. People who ignite extremely loud fireworks are likely to be arrested and charged for disturbing the peace."

New Year celebrations get the green light as curfew lifted

Elsewhere, Briefly News recently reported that in a stunning development for South Africans, the government has reviewed its stance on the New Year's Eve curfew, announcing that the current adjusted alert Level 1 Covid-19 restrictions will be put on hold as of Thursday night.

However, in a special cabinet meeting, the cabinet warned that the risk of Covid-19 infections remains high in the wake of the Omicron variant. The public is urged to continue observing basic health protocols, including wearing face masks in public, with the failure to do so a criminal offence.

Taking into account the trajectory of the pandemic, the vaccination numbers across the country, as well as the available capacity within the healthcare system, the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) and the President's Coordinating Council (PCC) have undertaken to introduce two changes to the Level 1 restrictions with immediate effect.

