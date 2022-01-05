The corpses of two murdered 30-year-old women were discovered in an open field in Boksburg, Gauteng

The two women's bodies were found by Hlalele Setlai, who is a cousin of one of the two victims, while he was collecting scrap metal

The cause of death and motive for the murders are currently unknown as the post-mortems need to be conducted

JOHANNESBURG - The corpses of two women were discovered in Boksburg, Gauteng and declared to be victims of murder. One of the victims, Tsepiso Ntomane, was jobless and planning on seeking employment outside of Gauteng, her family says.

The two women's bodies were found by Ntomane's cousin, Hlalele Setlai, in an open field in Villa Liza while he was collecting scrap metal. Any injuries the women might have were difficult for the police to view at the scene as they had begun to decompose and required post-mortems.

Captain Mavela Masondo, a spokesperson for Gauteng police, said that once the post-mortem has been conducted, they will share what the exact cause of deaths were and can investigate the motive behind it, TimesLIVE reports.

Ntomane's family share information about her

Setlai said that Ntomane was 30 years old and that he last saw her on New Year's Eve as she was leaving for a party in Hlomisa informal settlement. When he found his cousin's body, she was wearing the same clothes as the last time he saw her, which made it easy for him to identify her.

"They were in a bad condition. You could not see the faces properly and there were maggots crawling on their bodies," Setlai said.

Setlai expressed his heartbreak after discovering Ntomane's body. According to The Sowetan, Ntomane last communicated with Setlai via a WhatsApp voicenote message to inform him that she had left for the New Year's Eve party. The other victim remains unknown.

Reactions to the women's bodies being discovered in Boksburg

@Mashalete said:

"Scary. To think I used to run on that road when I used to stay that side."

@BenMaluleke12 shared:

"Just a few metres away from my home."

@ThaboKgomo16 believes:

"We no longer get shocked at such things, we got used to it now. This is South Africa, one of the most dangerous places in the world."

@Stiev29767227 said:

"May her soul rest in peace. May the criminals be caught and arrested."

