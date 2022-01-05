Deputy President David Mabuza made many concessions amid a visit to Polokwane ahead of the ANC birthday celebrations

The politician admitted to his party's failings on the long-standing issue of service delivery and promised a turnaround is in the pipeline

Despite the promises, Mabuza received a cold reception from traditional leaders at a meeting held at the Polokwane Municipality Chambers

POLOKWANE - The contentious issue of service delivery needs to be taken more seriously by the ruling African National Congress (ANC) if it is to remain in power, according to Deputy President David Mabuza.

The sentiments were shared at a gathering with traditional leaders in Limpopo on Wednesday, just a few days before the party's 110th anniversary celebrations at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Deputy President David Mabuza Says ANC Needs to Fast Track Service Delivery. Image: J. Countess/ Getty Images

Mabuza conceded that his party was not moving fast enough to meet long-standing service delivery demands and deadlines from local communities and admitted this has translated to despondency among voters, TimesLIVE reported.

"This time, we plan to respond to the cries we have heard regarding service delivery. Our local, provincial and national administrations must respond to those demands more readily and proactively. We will stick to this promise. Not making that commitment means we must accept to be booted out," said Mabuza.

Expectant traditional leaders unmoved

The politician, who recently announced his decision to re-campaign for his position as the Deputy President of the ANC at his organisation's 55th national elective conference in December, also spoke to supporters in Seshego, saying the challenges the party faces will be resolved.

"I'd like to dissuade you from being hostile. As a party, we will not separate from the traditional leaders. We will never [leave you] because you are a part of our existence," said Mabuza, appealing to traditional leaders at a gathering at the Polokwane Municipality Chambers after he arrived at a cold reception.

According to News24, the leaders criticised the government, citing that the ANC had "abandoned them" and that they, in turn, will boycott the party at the polls. The deputy president added:

"We don't plan to turn our backs on you. Through the good and bad times, we will hold your hands [and vice versa]. Our people are complaining about the distance that we have created between them and us, and I can sense the very same sound from this meeting," Mabuza added.

