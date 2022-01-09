89 000 Zimbabweans Deported, Humanitarian Crisis Across the Border

Over 89 000 illegal immigrants have been deported back to Zimbabwe following their arrest after jumping over the border

Human rights activists have warned of the humanitarian crisis in Zimbabwe which is fueling the exodus

Political analysts say that this is clear evidence that Emmerson Mnangagwa's government is a failure

JOHANNESBURG - Over 89 000 illegal immigrants from Zimbabwe have been arrested and deported after they desperately tried to enter South Africa in the hope of a better life.

Zimbabwe labour unions, civic society groups and human rights activists have been warning South Africa of the humanitarian crisis taking place across the border.

Thousands of Zimbabweans have been arrested and deported after trying to cross over into South Africa.

Source: Twitter

Peter Mutasa, former president of Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions has said that SADC needs to resolve these issues and simply arresting and deporting immigrants is not the solution.

Peter said that these people were desperate and hungry, 61% of Zimbabweans face food insecurity.

Political analysts say that the increase in immigrants flocking to South Africa is proof that Emmerson Mnangagwa's government is a failure.

The Zimbabwean government has remained silent over the exodus of its people to South Africa.

