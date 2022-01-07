Aaron Motsoaledi, the Home Affairs Minister has not taken too kindly to the social media posts about a crisis at the Beitbridge Border Post

Motsoaledi says the images that are being circulated are disappointing because they are depicting events from a year ago

Cabinet has come to Motsoaledi defence as he continues to get criticism for the decision made to end the Zimbabwe Exempt Permits

JOHANNESBURG - The Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi has been trending on social media since he made an oversight visit at the Beitbridge Border Post in Musina, Limpopo on Sunday, 2 January.

Mostoaledi, who is committed to ensuring that there is order at the border and that illegal immigrants who try to enter South Africa are sent back home, has been criticised for not maintaining order.

Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi says there is no crisis at the Beitbridge Border in Limpopo. Image: Albin Lohr-Jone

Social media posts have depicted scores of immigrants trying to get into South Africa, which makes it seem like there is a serious crisis at the border currently.

Motsoaledi has now come out to say that there is no crisis and in fact, those images being circulated are from years back, according to SABC News. Motsoaledi states that since his visit, approximately 700 arrests have been made.

"I have seen these pictures which were shown all over, depicting the scene which I was in and it's quite surprising. But at least one of the pictures we recognise as a picture that was taken last year on the 4th of January," said Motsoaledi.

Cabinet defends Motsoaledi amid social media criticism

The Cabinet says it is aware of the criticism that is geared towards Motsoaledi in regard to the cancellation of the Zimbabwe Exempt Permit (ZEP).

Motsoaledi became a target after the Cabinet announced the decision with some feeling that he is leading the change that Parliament wants to implement. However, Cabinet spokesperson Phumla Williams says criticism of Motsoaledi is misplaced and condemned by Cabinet, reports The Citizen.

Williams stated that the decision was taken by the collective and not just one person.

South Africans show Motsoaledi support

On social media, there is a group of South Africans who are grateful for the work the Minister of Home Affairs has been performing.

@MarleneEurell said:

"People like Minister of Home Affairs Mr Aaron Motsoaledi must be protected. They are trying their best to put real citizens of South Africa first. God Bless Them."

@sphamindlos said:

"There is no crisis there, illegal immigrants must face the full might of the law..."

@mahopiza_ said:

"Aaron Motsoaledi must remain as a Minister of Home Affairs till Jesus comes, amen."

Mzansi wants Minister Aaron Motsoaledi to do more than propose legislation to limit employment of foreigners

Briefly News previously reported that Aaron Motsoaledi, the Minister of Home Affairs, says the processes of proposed legislation that will limit the number of foreign nationals being employed in South Africa is already underway.

The minister says the proposed legislation will involve input from the International Labour Organisation.

Motsoaledi explains that international guidance is needed because the department does not want to be in contravention of the Constitution with the proposed legislation.

