JOHANNESBURG - The Institute for Security Studies (ISS) has reported that the South African Police Service (SAPS) has many staffing issues that are causing detrimental effects.

ISS estimates that at least 2000 detectives and 11 000 SAPS officers have either retired or resigned during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the number is expected to increase.

The pandemic has also caused SAPS to halt recruitment and training of new officers, which means that nobody is being hired to fill the now-vacant positions within the police, EWN reports.

The ISS report that SAPS are facing multiple staffing challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Image: RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Budget cuts threaten SAPS

SAPS are planning to reduce their budget over the course of the next three years, according to The Citizen. The total amount that these cuts will save is R26 billion. However, experts say that SAPS has underspent its budget in previous years and do not require budget cuts.

Ziyanda Stuurman, an analyst for ISS, said that SAPS lacks the resources it needs to retain staff and meet their needs.

"It's going to be a real challenge for them to essentially make up for the last two years that they haven't been able to recruit as they normally would," Stuurman said.

Reactions to SAPS staffing crisis

@Preciou54957015 said:

"The youth is here."

@Ak29949372

"Hire young."

@jobsmokoena shared:

"Employ us please, we are sitting here counting our hairs when we could be a solution to your problems."

