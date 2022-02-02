On Monday night, two known associates of the Guptas, Kamal Vasram and Saliesh Indurjeeth, were arrested in connection with the Estina Dairy farm fraud case

The South African Revenue Service and the National Prosecuting Authority worked together to investigate the case

Vasram and Indurjeeth appeared at the Pretoria Regional Court where they were granted R10 000 bail each

PRETORIA - On Monday night (31 January) two known associates of the Guptas, Kamal Vasram and Saliesh Indurjeeth, were arrested in connection with the Estina Dairy farm fraud case. They were accused of R37.7 million in fraud.

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) and the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) worked together to investigate the case, which led them to the suspects in question. This information was forwarded to the Zondo Commission for their State Capture Report.

Today (1 February), Vasram and Indurjeeth appeared at the Pretoria Regional Court, where they were granted R10 000 bail each, News24 reports. Their next court date will take place on 11 February 2022.

The details of the case

According to EWN, Estina Dairy Farm, directed by Vasram, submitted a fraudulent customs clearance for a pasteurisation plant worth R37.7 million to obtain a VAT refund. However, Sindisiwe Seboka from the NPA said that the value was falsified on the clearance document, as was the origin of the item.

"We had initially stated that it was imported from the United Arab Emirates, however, through investigation it was found that it was, in fact, imported from India," Seboka said.

South Africans react to Estina Dairy Farm case

@keithspeacock said:

"More good news on the anti-corruption front. There's more to come from the corruption associated with Estina."

@02nyc1 remarked:

"Their plane tickets to Dubai are ready."

@davidson_home believes:

"They will be in Dubai tomorrow."

@CHISSAN05301602 shared:

"Thats what we want. All money must be recovered and jail sentences must be implemented ASAP."

