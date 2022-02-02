Roodepoort Cable Thieves Caught Red Handed, Tried to Bribe Security Guards

The South African Police Service has arrested six suspects who were caught stealing cables in Roodepoort under the guise of being City Power contractors

When security guards from City Power approached them to apprehend the suspects, they attempted to give the guards R5 000 as a bribe

Michael Sun, the environment infrastructure services MMC, said that City Power has six months to reduce cable theft in the city by 20%.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Service (SAPS) has arrested six suspects who were caught stealing cables in Roodepoort under the guise of being City Power contractors performing routine maintenance and inspections.

Isaac Mangena, a spokesperson for City Power, said the group dug a trench along Cypress Road that was 10m deep. Then, when security guards from City Power approached them to apprehend the suspects, they attempted to give the guards R5 000 as a bribe.

Three of the six suspects were arrested on the scene, while the other half fled, TimesLIVE reports. However, SAPS found the other three soon afterwards and arrested them too.

Details of cable theft case and City Power's response

According to EWN, Tshifularo Mashava, the acting CEO of City Power applauded the security team and law enforcement for efficiently apprehending the suspects. The CEO added that Johannesburg is experiencing daily power outages due to cable theft.

"We are glad our security strategy, which includes increasing security patrols in hotspot areas, and partnering with local communities, especially neighbourhood watch and community policing forums, is bearing fruit," Mashava said.

Michael Sun, the environment infrastructure services MMC, said that City Power has six months to reduce cable theft in the city by 20%.

Reactions to Roodepoort cable theft

@Stacey_Barnes84 asked:

"@MbalulaFikile don't you think it's time to close down scrap dealers and ban the sale of scrap metal?"

@zanynkosi shared:

"Despite the magnitude of the problem, the government is just not concerned about it."

@EPristo remarked:

"They are doing it in pure daylight!"

@simaxis believes:

"Unbelievable, this is treason against the state. The arrogance in plain daylight and in full view. The sale of scrap must be banned completely in SA."

@chiba_mavisto asked:

"Who is the end buyer of these products?"

