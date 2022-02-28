Xolela Masebani, a former Absa employee, was murdered by two men at his home in the Eastern Cape over the weekend

Masebani and his 21-year-old wife were facing charges of fraud for allegedly stealing more than R100 million from Absa

South Africans have taken to social media to share their thoughts on Masebani's murder and some people feel it was a hit ordered by accomplices

JOHANNESBURG - Former ABSA employee Xolela Masebeni was shot dead at his home in the Eastern Cape on Saturday, 26 February. Masebani, who had been employed as an IT specialist, was facing charges of fraud of over R100 million.

Masebeni is said to have been relaxing with four of his friends in his yard when two gunmen approached him. Masebeni made the decision to engage with the unknown men and that's when witnesses say they heard multiple gunshots and made a run for it.

Xolela Masebani, a former employee of Absa accused of fraud, was killed at his home in the Eastern Cape over the weekend. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

According to News24, Masebeni was then rushed to the nearest clinic after he was shot several times in the upper body. SAPS spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli says the suspects escaped from the scene in a VW Polo.

Police in the Eastern Cape have opened up a case of murder. At the time of his death, Masebani and his 21-year-old wife Athembile Mpani were out on R50 000 bail for defrauding Absa of R103 million.

It is believed that Masebani had transferred the funds from his employer to six bank accounts, and one of them belonged to Mpani.

According to TimesLIVE, the couple splurged the stolen funds on seven cars and even purchased luxury goods valued at more than R250 000 at Sandton City in one day. The couple also bought two properties in Khayelitsha.

They were arrested following an internal investigation led by the Hawks. They were both expected to reappear in court in March.

South Africans weigh in on Masebani's murder and the possible motive

South Africans on social media are seemingly convinced that Masebani's murder could mean that he was not working alone when he defrauded Absa. Some people think that the real mastermind behind the fraud operation ordered the hit on Masebani's life.

Take a look at their comments below:

@AphaneJ said:

"Whoever he was working with is involved. If our police do what they should they will find out all his partners and investigate them."

@TboozeSA said:

"They’ll just follow the money trail. There’s a lot of digital footprints left behind. Can bet my last cent there were other ABSA employees involved here. Don’t think someone can transfer that much money alone without raising an alarm. Someone there looked the other way."

@PKMahlangu said:

"South Africa must invest in investigators we are too slow and vital evidence and witnesses disappear in the process."

@AbelMudau3 said:

"He was a co-starring... May his soul rest in peace while we continue looking for the starring. Aka the mastermind."

@LiberalsAreNaiv said:

"He was not a smart thief. He involved his wife, they went on a shopping spree and got caught. So other gang members saw him as a liability."

@KoketsoMaleka_ said:

"Something is telling me that he's not the mastermind behind this, there are people pulling some serious strings."

@OscarB_nice said:

"SA is so scary!! You'll hear them say he organised the hit on himself with the money hidden away in secret accounts for his family to find and enjoy later."

R103m ABSA fraud trial continues, wife of accused and former employee joins

Briefly News previously reported that Xolela Masebeni, a former specialist engineer for ABSA, and his wife appeared in the Palm Ridge Commercial Crimes Court in Johannesburg on 27 January on fraud charges.

Masebeni is accused of defrauding ABSA of R103 million by transferring the money to six different bank accounts over a four-month period. The 30-year-old ex-employee was joined in the courtroom by his 21-year-old wife, who allegedly benefitted from the stolen money.

According to TimesLIVE, Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu, a Hawks spokesperson, said that ABSA opened a case against Masebeni following an internal audit that revealed the extent of his fraud.

Source: Briefly News