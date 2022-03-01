The tragic car accident that killed 17 people from the same family has left the remaining family members reeling over the loss

The Ntlatseng family is now asking the government in the North West to assist them in the burial of their loved ones

The family's spokesperson says they do not have enough money to proceed with the funeral and are awaiting visits from government officials

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

IPELENG - The Ntlatseng family is dealing with the devasting deaths of their loved one. The family has asked the North West provincial government to help them bury the 17 family members that were killed in a horrific head-on collision over the weekend.

The family members who come from a township called Ipeleng just outside Schweizer-Reneke in the North West were making their way home after attending a wedding anniversary on Saturday, 26 February.

17 Family members were tragically killed in a horrific car crash over the weekend. Image: @TrafficRTMC

Source: Twitter

A total of 19 people died in the car crash which was between a minibus taxi the family was travelling in and a truck. The deceased include the driver of the taxi and his friend, according to a report by News24.

The driver of the truck came out of the accident unscathed and the North West police are now investigating a case of culpable homicide.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Lebogang Ntlatseng, the family's spokesperson says the family does not have enough money to bury all their relatives. The family says they need the government to assist them with funeral costs.

The Ntlatseng family says they are yet to make a decision on the date they will bury their relatives as they are waiting for government officials to pay them a visit, reports SABC News.

“As the family, we will like the government to assist us with funeral costs because we lost many family members and also we have not decided when are we going to bury them, so we will decide about it because we have been waiting for the government to visit us first. We also still waiting for post mortem results, " said Ntlatseng.

South Africans share their thoughts on the Ntlatseng family's struggle

@zobbosdomane said:

"It is a must. No need to ask."

@vaneela6 said:

"Wtf. What was the need for speed. How devastating to lose 19 family members at once. I can't imagine the heart break caused. May their precious souls rest in peace. My deepest condolences to their loved ones "

@Mma_Kamohelo said:

"Imagine 19 members gone just like that, I wonder how many family members are left."

@Flippin19576164 said:

"This accident has to be one of the saddest. How does one comprehend 19 family members ."

Truck driver survives taxi collision that killed 19, 17 victims were family members coming from wedding anniversary

Briefly News previously reported that on Saturday night (26 February), a minibus taxi and a truck had a head-on collision between Schweizer Reneke and Bloemhof in the North West, which had fatal consequences.

The minibus taxi contained 22 passengers, 19 of whom died in the accident. This includes the driver and two of his friends. 17 of those who died were family members travelling from a wedding anniversary party.

Three people who were in the minibus taxi sustained serious injuries and are being treated in a local hospital. However, the driver of the truck survived the ordeal, News24 reports.

Source: Briefly News