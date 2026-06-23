Liam Santos has been suspended for three years after testing positive for banned anabolic steroids ahead of the 2026 Varsity Shield campaign.

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The Wits University loose forward, a former Grey College student, underwent a doping test on 20 February 2026 before the start of the tournament. Wits later went on to claim the Varsity Shield title in dominant fashion.

According to the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS), Santos's sample contained two prohibited substances: Drostanolone Metabolite and Dehydrochloromethyl Testosterone Metabolite.

Experts say Drostanolone is commonly associated with increasing lean muscle mass, boosting strength, and lowering body fat levels. Dehydrochloromethyl Testosterone, meanwhile, is known for its long detection window and has historically been used to aid recovery from serious injuries.

Both substances are classified as anabolic agents and are banned at all times under the 2026 World Anti-Doping Code prohibited list, whether athletes are competing or not.

Santos initially faced a four-year suspension. However, the sanction was reduced to three years after he admitted to the anti-doping rule violation in accordance with Article 10.8.1 of the SAIDS Anti-Doping Rules.

The suspension officially took effect on 24 April 2026, the date on which Santos was informed of his mandatory provisional suspension. He will remain ineligible to compete until 23 April 2029.

SAIDS also confirmed that Santos chose not to challenge the charge before an Independent Doping Hearing Panel. As a result, the matter was concluded through a written decision under Article 8.3 of the SAIDS Anti-Doping Rules 2021.

The ruling brings an abrupt setback to the promising rugby player's career and serves as another reminder of the strict anti-doping regulations governing competitive sport.

Source: Briefly News