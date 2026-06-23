A young Cape Town sportsman's passing has left family, friends and teammates mourning a life remembered for its energy, kindness and passion for sport

An emotional social media tribute from his brother has touched many, offering a glimpse into the deep bond they shared

Tributes continue to pour in from the rugby and cricket communities as loved ones honour his legacy both on and off the field

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The death of False Bay rugby player Caleb Mair, who passed away on Wednesday, 17 June 2026, continues to take an emotional toll on his family, with his brother Josh sharing a heartfelt tribute on social media.

Former Fishhoek High School sports star Caleb Mair passed away on Wednesday, 17 June 2026. Image:@josh_mair

Source: Instagram

Mair, 20, joined the rugby club straight after school and became a well-known figure within its structures. The club said he played for the Badgers, regularly turned out for the Colts, and was a passionate supporter when not playing. He was described as a valued teammate who embraced the club's culture from the moment he arrived.

He was also a talented cricketer and represented Fish Hoek Cricket Club during the cricket season. Caleb played for the club's first XI, with teammates remembering him as an enthusiastic all-round sportsman who contributed both on and off the field and embodied the spirit of the club.

Josh Mair pays tribute to his brother Caleb Mair

Josh took to Instagram to share his feelings as he opened up about the devastating loss.

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"Caleb, my boy, I can’t begin to describe how much you mean to me; you’re my world, my little boet, my motivation. Nothing on this earth meant more to me than you did. I don’t think any words could ever begin to describe how proud of you I am, and how broken I am that you’re gone.

"It breaks my heart to know that I won’t be able to wake up in the morning and walk into your room and throw something at you to wake you up, and I regret not watching every reel you came running to show me with the biggest, naughtiest smile on your face. The hurt of not having you will never go away, and I’ll always, always regret not having you around that little bit extra.

"I hope that the memories that people carry of you only consist of the love you had for others, the joy you brought everyone, the love you had for sport, and that beautiful smile you always had on your face. You were the life of the party. I know everyone will feel the same."

Josh Mair paid an emotional tribute to his brother Caleb. Image:@josh_mair

Source: Instagram

Caleb Mair remembered as a talented sportsman

Josh continued by expressing how much his brother meant to him and the lasting impact he had on his life.

"I’ll miss you always. You were the best brother anyone could’ve ever asked for, the best man, the best son. We will love you till the end. I will do everything with you in my heart, and I’ll work so hard to make you proud. You mean the world to me, boy. I hope that you know that.

"You’re my life. I’m doing this for us now. I’ll wake up for you every day, and I’ll make the most of it, the same way you did. From here on out, I’ll open my eyes every morning, and I’ll do it for you. I promise.

"I love you, KP, from the bottom of my heart. Rest well there, boy. Make me proud up there. I hope you and Oupa are catching up.

"I love you. I wish you had heard me say it one more time.

"PS. I picked you a star.

"Rest in peace, Caleb. I’ll love you forever."

As seen in the post below.

Other rugby deaths that stunned South Africa

Briefly News previously reported that veteran Border rugby player Sive "Richie McCaw" Tshaka, 34, was stabbed to death in Keiskammahoek on Saturday, 25 October 2025, shocking his family and the local rugby community.

The Springs rugby community was left reeling following the death of well-known local businessman and Springs Rugby Club honorary president Boeta Moodie. The 67-year-old died on Thursday, 22 January 2026, after reportedly being shot during a suspected vehicle hijacking in the Springs central business district.

Source: Briefly News