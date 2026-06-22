A South African woman had people talking after sharing what she spent on an emergency C-section at a private hospital

The full bill left social media users doing double takes, with many comparing the amount to some serious life tasks and possessions

The post also got people chatting about birth options, medical costs and planning kids

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Louise shared the hospital bill of her c-section. Image: @louisejjacobs

Source: TikTok

A South African woman had social media users clutching their wallets after sharing what her emergency C-section cost at a private hospital. Posted on Instagram by @louisejjacobs on 12 April 2026, the woman gave followers a full breakdown of the birth bill. South Africans were stunned.

Louise showed that the total amount for the birth came to R60,665.33, with costs spread across hospital fees, specialists and medication.

According to her breakdown, the biggest expense came from the hospital stay at Mediclinic, which cost R31,694.60. That amount covered the emergency C-section procedure, a three-night stay, meals, a shared room, a maternity bag and round-the-clock nursing care.

Her obstetrician and gynaecologist fees came to R14,394.84 and included the surgery itself, daily monitoring and follow-up appointments after birth. The paediatrician charged R3,343.14 to monitor the baby after birth and during the hospital stay.

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The anaesthesiologist's fees reached R8,626.40, though Louise explained they only had a co-payment of R1,188.50. Pathology and pharmacy costs added another R2,606.35 to the final amount.

The total came to R60 665,33. Image: @louisejjacobs

Source: TikTok

C-sections versus normal births

A C-section and a natural birth mainly differ in how the baby arrives. With a C-section, doctors deliver the baby through surgery in the mom's tummy and uterus. Natural births happen through the birth canal naturally. C-sections are usually quicker, often under an hour, while labour for natural births can stretch for many hours.

Recovery after a C-section normally takes longer because it is major surgery, sometimes around six to eight weeks, while natural births often heal a bit faster. Doctors may recommend C-sections in high-risk pregnancies, multiple births or emergencies where mom or baby's safety becomes a concern.

View the TikTok post below:

Mzansi reacts to the bill

South Africans shared some jokes, their shock and a few personal experiences. This is what Mzansi had to say on her page:

Christy joked:

"I'd rather buy an iPhone 17"

sn00h said:

"I thought the 31k was go everything 😭"

Huma<3 questioned:

"no but why is healthcare so expensive?? this is very unfair hey"

Nana Velisizwe compared:

"I paid 130k for emergency c section at Mediclinic in Pretoria 😳 how is yours HALF??????"

nasi_w1ll_cause_a_sc3ne reacted:

"You just convinced me not have kids 😭"

Karisa Dumako advised:

"This is definitely proof that children must be planned. Safe and comfortable delivery should be a priority."

More Briefly News on pregnancies

Source: Briefly News