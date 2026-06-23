Ayanda Ntanzi Weighs In as Anti-Illegal Immigration Marches Gain Momentum
- Anti-illegal immigration marches continue gaining national attention, sparking heated public debate nationwide
- Ayanda Ntanzi backs peaceful demonstrations and supports anti-illegal immigration
- Pietermaritzburg's protest against illegal immigration caught the gospel star's attention
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Award-winning gospel singer, worship leader and lawyer Ayanda Ntanzi has added his voice to South Africa's growing immigration debate. The Pietermaritzburg-born musician, known for gospel hits such as Nasempini and Basuka, recently expressed support for peaceful marches calling for stricter enforcement of immigration laws, as anti-illegal immigration protests continue to gain momentum across the country
Marches fuel growing immigration debate nationwide
Led by organisations such as March and March, the protests have drawn support in several provinces. Protestors argue that the government should do more to address illegal immigration, raising concerns about employment opportunities, crime and pressure on public services.
The marches have sparked a strong public debate. Supporters say the protests are about better border control. Critics warn against turning on foreign nationals and say citizens should not take the law into their own hands.
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In a report by Business Day, the government has acknowledged public concerns, with President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing measures aimed at strengthening immigration enforcement while urging South Africans to reject hostility.
Ayanda Ntanzi backs peaceful immigration protests
Against this backdrop, Ntanzi made his position clear. Daily Sun recently reported that the award-winning musician said he supports peaceful marches advocating for the removal of undocumented immigrants.
According to Ntanzi, supporting legal immigration processes should not be mistaken for hatred towards foreign nationals. He believes every country has the right to protect its borders and ensure that immigration laws are respected. Ntanzi also argued that citizens should be able to discuss illegal immigration without automatically being labelled as xenophobic.
Pietermaritzburg protest draws singer's public support
Daily Sun also reported that Ntanzi revealed that a recent anti-illegal immigration march took place in his hometown in Pietermaritzburg. Although he was unable to attend because he was travelling, he said he supported the principle behind the protest.
His comments add another prominent voice to a conversation that continues to divide opinion across the country, as tensions around the issue continue to grow. While South Africans remain split on the issue, Ntanzi maintains that his views are rooted in support for lawful immigration, effective border management and the enforcement of existing legislation, all of which he believes are essential for a fair and orderly system.
Actress reflects on relationship with Ntanzi
Previously, Briefly News reported that before finding success in the gospel music industry, Ayanda Ntanzi was in a long-term relationship with actress and singer Nelisiwe Sibiya. The pair met while studying at university and dated for several years, with their relationship eventually leading to an engagement. However, the couple called off their wedding plans and parted ways in 2019. Speaking about their split, Sibiya explained that differences in their beliefs and life paths contributed to the end of their relationship, though she maintained that they parted on good terms and still respected one another.
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Source: Briefly News
Rina Mtshengu (Entertainment writer) Rina is an imaginative writer and storyteller with an international diploma in Drama and Production Studies. Her work bridges performance, visual art, and narrative to bring people into the conversation and spark positive emotion. She is the author of theatre plays, short films, news articles and cartoons. Her article appeared in The Herald under “Secret Sands.” Currently, Rina is writing a crime fiction novel that explores tension, character, and human connection through a sharp, evocative lens.