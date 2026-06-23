Anti-illegal immigration marches continue gaining national attention, sparking heated public debate nationwide

Ayanda Ntanzi backs peaceful demonstrations and supports anti-illegal immigration

Pietermaritzburg's protest against illegal immigration caught the gospel star's attention

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Ayanda voices his opinions about the anti-illegal immigration protests. Image: Ayanda Ntanzi

Source: Instagram

Award-winning gospel singer, worship leader and lawyer Ayanda Ntanzi has added his voice to South Africa's growing immigration debate. The Pietermaritzburg-born musician, known for gospel hits such as Nasempini and Basuka, recently expressed support for peaceful marches calling for stricter enforcement of immigration laws, as anti-illegal immigration protests continue to gain momentum across the country

Marches fuel growing immigration debate nationwide

Led by organisations such as March and March, the protests have drawn support in several provinces. Protestors argue that the government should do more to address illegal immigration, raising concerns about employment opportunities, crime and pressure on public services.

The marches have sparked a strong public debate. Supporters say the protests are about better border control. Critics warn against turning on foreign nationals and say citizens should not take the law into their own hands.

In a report by Business Day, the government has acknowledged public concerns, with President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing measures aimed at strengthening immigration enforcement while urging South Africans to reject hostility.

Ayanda Ntanzi backs peaceful immigration protests

Ayanda fully backs movements such as March and March. Image: Ayanda Ntanzi

Source: Instagram

Against this backdrop, Ntanzi made his position clear. Daily Sun recently reported that the award-winning musician said he supports peaceful marches advocating for the removal of undocumented immigrants.

According to Ntanzi, supporting legal immigration processes should not be mistaken for hatred towards foreign nationals. He believes every country has the right to protect its borders and ensure that immigration laws are respected. Ntanzi also argued that citizens should be able to discuss illegal immigration without automatically being labelled as xenophobic.

Pietermaritzburg protest draws singer's public support

Daily Sun also reported that Ntanzi revealed that a recent anti-illegal immigration march took place in his hometown in Pietermaritzburg. Although he was unable to attend because he was travelling, he said he supported the principle behind the protest.

His comments add another prominent voice to a conversation that continues to divide opinion across the country, as tensions around the issue continue to grow. While South Africans remain split on the issue, Ntanzi maintains that his views are rooted in support for lawful immigration, effective border management and the enforcement of existing legislation, all of which he believes are essential for a fair and orderly system.

Actress reflects on relationship with Ntanzi

Previously, Briefly News reported that before finding success in the gospel music industry, Ayanda Ntanzi was in a long-term relationship with actress and singer Nelisiwe Sibiya. The pair met while studying at university and dated for several years, with their relationship eventually leading to an engagement. However, the couple called off their wedding plans and parted ways in 2019. Speaking about their split, Sibiya explained that differences in their beliefs and life paths contributed to the end of their relationship, though she maintained that they parted on good terms and still respected one another.

Source: Briefly News