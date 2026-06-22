Liesl and Dr Musa Mthombeni's love story has charmed Mzansi for years

Dr Musa recently went wild over a personalised gift from Liesl

Social media users couldn't get enough of Musa's adorable reaction

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Dr Musa goes into a frenzy over personalized gift. Image: Dr Musa and Liesl

Source: Instagram

Former Miss SA Liesl Laurie and her husband, Dr Musa Mthombeni, once again gave Mzansi a glimpse into their marriage.

Liesl recently surprised Doctor Musa with 36 birthday gifts, but one particular present stole the spotlight and sparked a wave of reactions on social media. Fans were entertained, and the pair reminded many why they remain one of South Africa's favourite celebrity couples.

How Liesl and Musa’s love story began

The couple's romance began in an unexpected way. Musa previously shared with his followers that he first connected with Liesl through Instagram after a mutual friend posted a picture of the former beauty queen on their story. Determined to get her attention, he slid into her DMs, and the two eventually started dating.

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Their relationship quickly captured the hearts of South Africans, who followed their journey from courtship to marriage.

According to Bona Magazine, the couple got engaged in 2021 and exchanged vows on 18 August of the same year. Since then, they've been serving couple goals online, sharing snippets of their relationship on social media, often leaving fans swooning over their romance.

Personalised gift leaves Dr Musa completely Amazed

Dr Musa & Liesl's marriage is adored by Mzansi. Image:Dr Musa and Liesl

Source: Instagram

Over the years, Liesl and Musa have become known for their public displays of affection and unwavering support for one another. Whether celebrating birthdays, anniversaries or career milestones, the pair rarely misses an opportunity to shower each other with love.

Liesl recently took things up a notch when she surprised her husband with 36 birthday gifts. The surprise came days after Musa's birthday as Liesl was travelling on the special day. Sharing the video on Instagram, Musa explained that his wife wanted to make up for missing the occasion in person.

"Baby girl said because we were travelling on your birthday and she couldn't give me my gifts, she said let me show you something! 36 of some of my favourite things!"

He wrote.

Among the gifts was a personalised cap with Liesl's name. The thoughtful gesture immediately sent Musa into a frenzy as he excitedly showed off the cap and gushed over the gift. His reaction quickly became the highlight of the video, with many fans finding his enthusiasm both hilarious and heartwarming.

Musa was clearly blown away by the sweet gesture, describing Liesl as the best wife before revealing that his favourite gift was the cap featuring her name.

"My favourite gift so far... the LIESL cap,"

He gushed, see his reaction in the Instagram post below:

Why Mzansi can’t get enough of them

Part of the couple's appeal lies in how openly they celebrate one another. Fans often praise Musa for proudly expressing his love for Liesl and for never shying away from showing affection towards his wife in public.

Their playful banter, sense of humour and genuine admiration for each other have earned them a loyal following over the years. Many social media users view the pair as relationship goals and regularly flock to their comment sections to share words of support.

After Musa shared his reaction to the personalised gift, fans once again filled the comments section. Some joked that he was more excited about the cap than the other presents, while others applauded Liesl for always finding thoughtful ways to make her husband feel special. The sweet exchange left many agreeing that the pair remains one of Mzansi's most beloved celebrity couples.

@Cebe_Lihle23

"She’s truly the best, they are good for each other 🥺❤️"

@Ke_Mpho_M

"Their love story is soo beautiful 🤏"

See more reactions in the X post below:

Dr Musa and Liesl trend amid cheating rumours

Recently, Briefly News reported that Dr Musa and Liesl have found themselves trending on social media after cheating rumours began circulating online. The claims quickly sparked mixed reactions from fans, with many weighing in on the couple’s relationship.

Despite the online chatter, there has been no official confirmation from the couple addressing the speculation. The conversation continues to spread across platforms, keeping their names firmly in the spotlight.

Source: Briefly News