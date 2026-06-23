South African diamond billionaire Nicky Oppenheimer is ranked fourth richest in Africa and 304th on the 2026 Forbes Global Billionaires list

Oppenheimer, whose family controlled De Beers for 85 years, holds a net worth of $10.6 billion, equivalent to nearly R172 billion

He donated over $110 million to small businesses during COVID-19 and founded Fireblade Aviation in Johannesburg in 2014

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South African diamond billionaire Nicky Oppenheimer is ranked fourth richest in Africa. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson.

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — South African businessman Nicky Oppenheimer has been ranked the fourth-richest person in Africa and 304th on the 2026 Forbes Global Billionaires list, with a net worth of $10.6 billion, which is equivalent to nearly R172 billion.

The 2026 rankings place Oppenheimer as the second-richest individual in South Africa, behind only one other South African on the continent's top four list. Africa's wealthiest four billionaires include two Nigerians in first and third place, and two South Africans in second and fourth place.

From De Beers to Conservation Land

Born in 1945 in Johannesburg, Oppenheimer is the third generation of his family to lead De Beers, the diamond mining company founded by Cecil Rhodes in 1888. Nicky Oppenheimer comes from one of South Africa's most influential business families. His grandfather, Ernest Oppenheimer, arrived in South Africa at the age of 21 after leaving Germany to buy diamonds on behalf of a merchant. He later became the mayor of Kimberley before turning 30. Nicky's father, Harry Oppenheimer, went on to lead Anglo American for 25 years and chaired De Beers Consolidated Mines for 27 years, building one of the world's largest personal fortunes.

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BusinessTech reported Nicky Oppenheimer was educated at Harrow School in Britain before studying politics, philosophy, and economics at Christ Church College, Oxford, where he also earned his master's degree. Upon returning to South Africa, he was called up for national service. Despite holding a degree that typically fast-tracked candidates to officer positions, the military struggled to place him. He was assigned to a large parking lot near Pretoria, where his duties involved checking in vehicles and verifying they had four tyres and two headlights.

At 23, he joined the family business. He took De Beers private in 2001 and in 2012 sold the family's 40% stake to Anglo American for $5.1 billion in cash, ending 85 years of Oppenheimer control over the global diamond trade.

Fireblade Aviation and Conservation Efforts

In 2014, Oppenheimer founded Fireblade Aviation in Johannesburg, which provides private charter flight services. He also owns at least 720 square miles of conservation land spanning South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, and Mozambique.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Oppenheimer donated over $110 million, nearly R1.8 billion, to support small businesses in South Africa, according to Forbes Africa.

Africa's 23 richest individuals are collectively worth $126.7 billion in 2026, up 21% from the previous year. The combined wealth of the continent's three richest people surpassed $100 billion for the first time in 2025, with the top earners collectively adding $20.3 billion to their fortunes as equity markets rallied and regional currencies stabilised.

Richest men in Africa in 2026

Africa's richest people in 2026 continue to be dominated by business leaders from Nigeria, South Africa and Egypt, with their fortunes built across manufacturing, luxury goods, mining, construction, telecommunications and diversified investments. Forbes Africa lists Nigerian industrialist Aliko Dangote at number one with an estimated net worth of $28.5 billion, followed by South Africa's Johann Rupert and family at $16.1 billion.

Johann Rupert is still the richest man in South Africa and the second richest on the continent. Image: Luke Walker.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria's Abdulsamad Rabiu ranks third with $11.2 billion, while South African businessman Nicky Oppenheimer and family hold fourth place with $10.6 billion. Egypt's Nassef Sawiris rounds out the top five with $9.6 billion, highlighting how industries such as manufacturing, retail, mining and engineering continue to drive much of Africa's billionaire wealth.

South Africa tipped for major billionaire growth by 2031

Briefly News previously reported South Africa's expected billionaire growth is projected to rise by 40% by 2031 according to Knight Frank’s Wealth Report 2026. This growth underscores the nation’s position as Africa’s leading private wealth hub amidst ongoing economic challenges.

Source: Briefly News