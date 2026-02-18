What was Pierre Robert's net worth? Inside his 44-year WMMR career

At his passing in October 2025, Pierre Robert's net worth was estimated to be between $5 million and $25 million. The renowned DJ spent more than four decades shaping Philadelphia’s rock scene at WMMR, as remembered by Beasley Media Group, which stated:

He truly cared about his listeners and the people of Philadelphia.

Radio disc jockey and on-air personality for 93.3FM WMMR Pierre Robert. Photo: @nickperri, @pierrerobert933 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

William Pierre Robert was an American radio disc jockey and longtime on-air personality at WMMR in Philadelphia.

In 2019, he was inducted into the Philadelphia Music Alliance Walk of Fame , and in 2021, WMMR renamed its main studio in his honour to mark his 40 years on the air.

, and in 2021, WMMR renamed its main studio in his honour to mark his 40 years on the air. He worked at the station for 44 years, from 1981 until his passing in October 2025.

Profile summary

Full name William Pierre Robert Date of birth 1 August 1955 Date of death 29 October 2025 Age at death 70 years old (at time of death) Place of birth Truckee, California, USA Nationality American Profession Radio disc jockey, on-air personality Net worth $5 million-$25 million

Pierre Robert's net worth ranged from $5 to $25 million at his death

According to Marca, the veteran radio host had a net worth between $5 million and $25 million at the time of his death. He accumulated this primarily through his 44-year tenure at WMMR, a station reaching millions of listeners across Philadelphia.

In one of his final interviews with 93.3 WMMR, reported by Barrett Media, he described the experience as a blessing:

In MMR’s case, we’re blessed that we’ve been the soundtrack for people’s lives...I get calls from delivery rooms where a baby is coming and from funeral processions where people are driving home. That’s a blessing, to be able to put out a message of kindness and friendship and spend a person’s life with them.

Facts about Pierre Robert. Photo: @pierrerobert933 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

The radio personality was born in California

Pierre Robert was born on 1 August 1955 in Truckee, California, USA, as noted on his IMDb profile. He grew up in a family that owned a motel; his father was a lawyer and his mother a teacher.

The 1960s West Coast rock culture shaped his early years. He entered radio broadcasting through an internship before landing an early on-air shift at San Francisco’s progressive station KSAN-FM (94.9).

His career at WMMR began in 1981

While Pierre Robert's salary at WMMR was not disclosed, he joined the Philadelphia radio station after leaving San Francisco in 1981. His first job at WMMR was in the music library and office, earning $3.50 an hour, and he later worked morning, overnight, and midday shifts.

He became a widely loved host, with features such as the Coffee Break Music Marathon, Pierre’s Planner, and the Vinyl Cut. In January 2024, Pierre Robert's contract was extended for at least four more years.

In a statement reported by NBC10 Philadelphia and later released by organisers of his memorial event, they praised his 44 years at the station, saying:

He became a fixture of Philadelphia radio for 44 years. Listeners knew him for his welcoming 'Greetings, citizens' salutation and for a warm, steady presence that bridged generations of rock fans.

Pierre Robert at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on January 28, 2023. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

He co-founded Manna’s Pie in the Sky, raising over $2 million

Beyond his work at WMMR, Pierre Robert co-founded Manna’s Pie in the Sky, which has raised over $2 million for hunger relief since 1999, as noted by the Hindustan Times. He also supported the AIDS Walk and animal rescue efforts. Pierre once drove 300 miles to rescue a stray dog, reflecting his commitment to animal welfare.

Pierre was inducted into the Philadelphia Music Alliance Walk of Fame

In 2019, the hot DJ was inducted into the Philadelphia Music Alliance Walk of Fame for his role and lasting impact on the city’s rock radio scene, as WHYY noted. This honour later resonated in a heartfelt tribute following his passing, when friend Jon Bon Jovi wrote on Instagram:

This man was also very in touch with his humanity. His voice helped the hungry and the homeless, and he did it because he cared… about you, about me, about making the world a little kinder, wonder-filled place to live.

Pierre Robert at The 33rd Philadelphia Film Festival on October 18, 2024, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

He passed away at 70 years old

The Philadelphia radio icon passed away at age 70 on October 29, 2025. While Pierre Robert's cause of death has not been disclosed, no foul play was suspected after he was found at his home in Gladwyne, Philadelphia. In a statement on their official website, Beasley Media Group CEO Caroline Beasley said:

We all have heavy hearts today. Pierre’s unwavering love for music and his deep connection with listeners made him one of radio’s most enduring and beloved voices. He will be greatly missed.

Frequently asked questions

What was Pierre Robert's famous quote? The late WMMR host’s most famous line was his signature on-air salutation: “Greetings, citizens!”

The late WMMR host’s most famous line was his signature on-air salutation: “Greetings, citizens!” How much was Pierre Robert worth when he died? He had an estimated net worth of $5 million to $25 million.

He had an estimated net worth of $5 million to $25 million. Who is Pierre Robert's wife? The radio icon never publicly disclosed a spouse or children.

The radio icon never publicly disclosed a spouse or children. How much did Pierre Robert make? While his net worth was estimated in the millions, his exact salary was never revealed.

Jon Bon Jovi and Pierre Robert at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Philadelphia on July 01, 2005. Photo: Theo Wargo/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Conclusion

Pierre Robert's net worth was estimated at $5 million to $25 million when he passed away, reflecting decades of success in broadcasting. His 44‑year career at WMMR established him as one of Philadelphia’s most enduring and recognisable rock voices.

Source: Briefly News