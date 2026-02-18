What was Pierre Robert's net worth? Inside his 44-year WMMR career
At his passing in October 2025, Pierre Robert's net worth was estimated to be between $5 million and $25 million. The renowned DJ spent more than four decades shaping Philadelphia’s rock scene at WMMR, as remembered by Beasley Media Group, which stated:
He truly cared about his listeners and the people of Philadelphia.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- Pierre Robert's net worth ranged from $5 to $25 million at his death
- The radio personality was born in California
- He co-founded Manna’s Pie in the Sky, raising over $2 million
- He passed away at 70 years old
- Frequently asked questions
- Conclusion
Key takeaways
- William Pierre Robert was an American radio disc jockey and longtime on-air personality at WMMR in Philadelphia.
- In 2019, he was inducted into the Philadelphia Music Alliance Walk of Fame, and in 2021, WMMR renamed its main studio in his honour to mark his 40 years on the air.
- He worked at the station for 44 years, from 1981 until his passing in October 2025.
Profile summary
Full name
William Pierre Robert
Date of birth
1 August 1955
Date of death
29 October 2025
Age at death
70 years old (at time of death)
Place of birth
Truckee, California, USA
Nationality
American
Profession
Radio disc jockey, on-air personality
Net worth
$5 million-$25 million
Pierre Robert's net worth ranged from $5 to $25 million at his death
According to Marca, the veteran radio host had a net worth between $5 million and $25 million at the time of his death. He accumulated this primarily through his 44-year tenure at WMMR, a station reaching millions of listeners across Philadelphia.
In one of his final interviews with 93.3 WMMR, reported by Barrett Media, he described the experience as a blessing:
In MMR’s case, we’re blessed that we’ve been the soundtrack for people’s lives...I get calls from delivery rooms where a baby is coming and from funeral processions where people are driving home. That’s a blessing, to be able to put out a message of kindness and friendship and spend a person’s life with them.
The radio personality was born in California
Pierre Robert was born on 1 August 1955 in Truckee, California, USA, as noted on his IMDb profile. He grew up in a family that owned a motel; his father was a lawyer and his mother a teacher.
The 1960s West Coast rock culture shaped his early years. He entered radio broadcasting through an internship before landing an early on-air shift at San Francisco’s progressive station KSAN-FM (94.9).
His career at WMMR began in 1981
While Pierre Robert's salary at WMMR was not disclosed, he joined the Philadelphia radio station after leaving San Francisco in 1981. His first job at WMMR was in the music library and office, earning $3.50 an hour, and he later worked morning, overnight, and midday shifts.
He became a widely loved host, with features such as the Coffee Break Music Marathon, Pierre’s Planner, and the Vinyl Cut. In January 2024, Pierre Robert's contract was extended for at least four more years.
In a statement reported by NBC10 Philadelphia and later released by organisers of his memorial event, they praised his 44 years at the station, saying:
He became a fixture of Philadelphia radio for 44 years. Listeners knew him for his welcoming 'Greetings, citizens' salutation and for a warm, steady presence that bridged generations of rock fans.
He co-founded Manna’s Pie in the Sky, raising over $2 million
Beyond his work at WMMR, Pierre Robert co-founded Manna’s Pie in the Sky, which has raised over $2 million for hunger relief since 1999, as noted by the Hindustan Times. He also supported the AIDS Walk and animal rescue efforts. Pierre once drove 300 miles to rescue a stray dog, reflecting his commitment to animal welfare.
Pierre was inducted into the Philadelphia Music Alliance Walk of Fame
In 2019, the hot DJ was inducted into the Philadelphia Music Alliance Walk of Fame for his role and lasting impact on the city’s rock radio scene, as WHYY noted. This honour later resonated in a heartfelt tribute following his passing, when friend Jon Bon Jovi wrote on Instagram:
This man was also very in touch with his humanity. His voice helped the hungry and the homeless, and he did it because he cared… about you, about me, about making the world a little kinder, wonder-filled place to live.
He passed away at 70 years old
The Philadelphia radio icon passed away at age 70 on October 29, 2025. While Pierre Robert's cause of death has not been disclosed, no foul play was suspected after he was found at his home in Gladwyne, Philadelphia. In a statement on their official website, Beasley Media Group CEO Caroline Beasley said:
We all have heavy hearts today. Pierre’s unwavering love for music and his deep connection with listeners made him one of radio’s most enduring and beloved voices. He will be greatly missed.
Frequently asked questions
- What was Pierre Robert's famous quote? The late WMMR host’s most famous line was his signature on-air salutation: “Greetings, citizens!”
- How much was Pierre Robert worth when he died? He had an estimated net worth of $5 million to $25 million.
- Who is Pierre Robert's wife? The radio icon never publicly disclosed a spouse or children.
- How much did Pierre Robert make? While his net worth was estimated in the millions, his exact salary was never revealed.
Conclusion
Pierre Robert's net worth was estimated at $5 million to $25 million when he passed away, reflecting decades of success in broadcasting. His 44‑year career at WMMR established him as one of Philadelphia’s most enduring and recognisable rock voices.
READ MORE: Brad Arnold's net worth and the legacy he left with 3 Doors Down in 2026
As Briefly.co.za published, Brad Arnold's net worth, estimated at $1 million at the time of his death, was primarily built through his multi-decade music career. A founding member of the rock band 3 Doors Down, he was best known for writing its breakout single at 15.
Arnold owned a 22-acre property in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Additionally, he previously owned a $884,000, 4-bedroom, 3,687-square-foot home in the Palisades neighbourhood.
Source: Briefly News
Favour Adeaga (Lifestyle writer) Dr. Favour Adeaga is an author, speaker, and coach. He graduated with a degree in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Nigeria. He did his internship at The Nation Newspaper and taught diploma students in Newspaper and Magazine courses at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi. He has curated the facts and life hacks category since 2018. Dr Favour is the author of several books available on Amazon. He currently lives in Nigeria. Email: favouradeaga@gmail.com