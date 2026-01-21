Marc Daly's net worth and his journey from banking to SoCo owner

Marc Daly's net worth in 2026 is estimated to be less than $2 million, following a period of financial hardship. The businessman owned the Brooklyn-based Southern fusion restaurant SoCo, which he shut down permanently in December 2024 after his divorce from RHOA star Kenya Moore.

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly attend Carrie Steele-Pitts' Home 130th Anniversary Gala at Four Seasons Hotel on March 24, 2018, in Atlanta. Photo: Paras Griffin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Marc Daly made his money from working in finance as an investment banker before becoming a restaurateur in New York City.

Kanye Moore's ex-husband was sued by his Brooklyn landlords in 2024 for failing to pay rent on his apartment and retail premises.

Marc Daly's monthly income before taxes was revealed to be $5,000 as of 2023, compared to Kanye Moore's $50,000.

Marc Daly's profile summary

Full name Marc Jerome Daly Date of birth August 12, 1970 Age 55 years old (as of January 2026) Place of birth Detroit, Michigan, United States Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States Ex-wife Kenya Moore (2017-2023) Children Brooklyn Doris Daly Profession Businessman, former investment banker

Marc Daly's net worth amid financial woes

The real net worth of Kenya Moore's ex-husband is unconfirmed. Online sources such as Daily Mail and The Sun estimated it to be between $2 million and $35 million when his New York City business was still operating.

Marc Daly's previous job was as an investment banker for nearly 10 years. He earned his broker license in 2006 and had it renewed consistently until 2015. He was employed by New York-based Credit Suisse First Boston and later became the Vice President at Citibank on Park Avenue, Manhattan.

Daly joined the hospitality industry in the late 2000s by establishing SoCo, a New York City-based Southern fusion restaurant and cocktail bar. The businessman met his ex-wife, black model Kenya Moore, at the eatery in 2016 when the Real Housewives of Atlanta star was invited by their mutual friend Chef Roblé Ali.

Five facts about Kenya Moore's ex-husband, Marc Daly. Photo: Paras Griffin on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

What happened to Marc Daly's restaurant?

Marc Daly announced in an Instagram post that he would be permanently closing his SoCo restaurant on December 31, 2024, to focus on a new project in the media. He had been in the business for about 15 years.

After 15 years of serving our wonderful community, it's time for me to explore a new adventure in media, so I move onward and upward. I want to express my deepest gratitude for the loyal support and cherished moments shared within those walls... I will carry the spirit of Brooklyn with me as I focus on my new venture in the South.

Daly rebranded the SoCo Instagram profile to Pulse Media. He describes it as the ultimate digital hub for the style-savvy, digital-native generation.

Marc Daly's former Brooklyn restaurant, SoCo. Photo: @socobk (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Inside Marc Daly's financial and legal challenges

Kenya Moore's ex-husband was sued by his Brooklyn landlord in October 2024 for failing to pay his rent for August and September of that year, according to In Touch. His monthly rent was $4,920, and he reportedly owed $9,341.

Marc allegedly signed a lease in February 2024, and the agreement was to remain valid until June 2025. The judgment granted Daly's landlord the legal right to evict him and regain the property in February 2025.

In July 2024, a different landlord sued Marc for hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid rent and default obligations across two retail spaces at 507 Myrtle Avenue in Brooklyn. He was named as the owner and guarantor of two LLCs, Maahes LLC and Ogun LLC.

The suit alleged that the businesses abandoned the premises at the start of 2024 after signing a 10-year lease agreement in 2017 and another 10-year lease expansion in 2019. They had reportedly been in default since 2022. The landlord was seeking over $448,000 in total for the two leases, but Marc and the LLCs countersued, denying the allegations.

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 4, 2018, in West Hollywood. Photo: Jamie McCarthy (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Did Kenya Moore have to pay alimony?

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly were not awarded spousal support when their divorce was finalised in December 2023. The couple tied the knot in June 2017 in a private ceremony in St. Lucia and welcomed their daughter, Brooklyn Doris Daly, in November 2018. Kenya filed for divorce in May 2021.

According to 2023 court documents, Kenya Moore was revealed to be making $50,000 per month before taxes, while Marc Daly's gross monthly income was only $5,000. The divorce was settled nearly three years after its filing, largely because the couple did not have a prenuptial agreement.

Kenya and Marc share joint legal custody of Brooklyn, but Moore was awarded primary custody. Daly was reportedly ordered to pay $2,000 per month in child support and an additional $1,000 toward their kid's college fund.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star retained full ownership of her Georgia home, which she famously named Moore Manor. Marc Daly had requested a stake in the Atlanta mansion during the divorce proceedings, although Kenya bought it in 2015 for $515,000 and did major renovations before they married.

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly with their daughter, Brooklyn, during an interview with ABC's Tamron Hall on September 9, 2019. Photo: Jeff Neira (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Where is Marc Daly today?

Marc is based in Atlanta, where he moved to be closer to his daughter, Brooklyn. Being in different states had previously brought issues to his co-parenting with Kenya Moore. The businessman hinted at his new Bob Marley-inspired coffee venture in a May 2025 Instagram post, writing:

Something hot is brewing in the heart of Atlanta. We are linking with the iconic Marley Coffee to craft an experience where flavours, music, and rich culture collide. Coming soon... Marley Coffee x Castleberry Sound.

The new business has yet to launch as of January 2026, but Marc seems to have found a home in the city. He shared a video of his new house in a September 2025 Instagram reel, calling it home sweet home with the caption, "Home is where the heart is, not the hype."

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly with Brooklyn during the 2018 Christmas holidays. Photo: @thebrooklyndaly (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Conclusion

Marc Daly's net worth is not as high as it was when he was a successful investment banker and soul food restaurateur, but he has not given up. After the failure of his business in New York City, he is trying to reinvent himself in the South, where he is near his family.

