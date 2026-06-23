The Supreme Court of Appeal rules in favour of the Lungu family's burial wishes

Zambian government concedes defeat in legal battle over Edgar Lungu’s burial

The lengthy standoff ends, allowing Lungu's family to proceed with burial arrangements

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Zambia's former president, Edgar Lungu, will not be buried in Zambia. Image: Salim Dawood/ AFP

Source: Getty Images

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruled that the Zambian government cannot override the Lungu family's decision regarding the burial of former Zambian President Edgar Lungu. The judgment on Tuesday upheld the family's appeal against a previous Pretoria High Court ruling, which had granted the state repatriation rights for a state funeral.

The legal battle began after Edgar Lungu passed away in South Africa on 5 June 2025. In August 2025, a full bench of the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria initially ruled in favour of the Zambian government, stating it was entitled to repatriate Lungu’s remains. The state argued that as a former head of state, Lungu was entitled to national burial rites in Zambia. However, his family contested this, preferring a private burial.

Zambian government loses Edgar Lungu battle

According to SABC News, the SCA set aside the High Court order. It found that the Zambian government failed to establish a right under either common law or contract to override the family’s choice. Following the judgment, the Zambian government officially conceded and abandoned its lengthy legal bid to repatriate the remains.

Public records from the dispute show that Lungu, who served as Zambia's president from 2015 to 2021, had spent his final months receiving medical treatment in South Africa before his death. The standoff left his remains in a South African mortuary for over a year while the legal proceedings unfolded across multiple courts. This latest SCA decision finally concludes the diplomatic and familial impasse, allowing the family to proceed with their burial arrangements.

Edgar Lungu's family has finally won against the Zambian government. Image: Don Emmert/AFP

Source: Getty Images

High Court Resolves Mortuary Dispute over Lungu's Remains

Similarly, Briefly News reported that the family of former Zambian President Edgar Lungu and the Zambian government agreed to keep his remains at an AVBOB mortuary in Tshwane East. This agreement followed a Pretoria High Court appearance during a prolonged battle over the burial. The government committed to covering all the mortuary costs. Additionally, the court overturned an earlier April order issued after authorities had removed Lungu's body from the family's preferred private facility.

Source: Briefly News