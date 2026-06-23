Springboks captain Siya Kolisi paid tribute to his father, Fezakele Raymond Kolisi, with an emotional Father's Day post shared on Instagram on Sunday, 21 June.

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Siya Kolisi honours his father

To mark the occasion, Siya posted a photo of himself alongside his father and thanked him for the role he has played in his life.

The two-time Rugby World Cup-winning captain was born in 1991 while his father was still completing his final year of school. Due to difficult family circumstances and the young age of his parents, Siya spent much of his childhood being raised by his late grandmother, Nolulamile.

Over the years, Siya and his father have worked to strengthen their bond and rebuild their relationship. In a gesture of appreciation, the rugby star previously bought his father a house near the coast in the Gqeberha area.

Alongside the photo, Siya wrote:

"Gqwashu ❤️ Thank you, Without you I am not there! Happy Fathers Day to all the fathers and father figures, ningadinwa! Nako bhuti, malume, tanci, nocousin. Silaphaw nje ninj."

Siya also embraces fatherhood himself. He shares two children, Nicholas, 11, and Keziah, 9, with his estranged wife, Rachel Kolisi. The couple announced their separation in October 2024 after years together.

'IT WAS A ROUGH DAY'

Just weeks before Father's Day, Siya reflected on the loss of his mother during Mother's Day celebrations.

The Springboks skipper shared a photo of his late mother, Phakama, and admitted the day had been emotionally challenging for him. Although he has only a few memories of her, he said those moments remain deeply meaningful.

Phakama passed away when Siya was still a teenager. He and his siblings, Liyema and Liphelo, were left to navigate life without their mother. In 2014, Siya and Rachel legally adopted his younger siblings and helped raise them within their family.

Reflecting on Mother's Day, Siya wrote:

"It was a rough day today! Limited memories but will always cherish them ❤️."

The posts offered a rare glimpse into the personal side of the Springboks captain, highlighting both the importance of family and the emotional journey that has shaped his life.

Source: Briefly News