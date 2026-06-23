The man behind decades of school rugby and cricket coverage has passed away, leaving a major void in Cape Town sport

A 65-year-old rugby tournament linked to his name continues to celebrate the legacy he built

Former colleagues and sporting bodies have shared emotional tributes after the loss of the beloved coach and journalist

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The rugby community in Cape Town is remembering legendary sports writer, coach, referee and teacher Sarel Burger after his death at the age of 88 on Saturday, 13 June 2026.

Sarel Burger passed away at 88. Image: Western Province Cricket Association

Source: Facebook

According to NovaNews, Arthur Reichhardt from the NTK Rugby Club in Parow North said Burger’s passing was heartbreaking news.

“He was a living legend and lived for sport. He kept track of the results of school cricket, rugby and club rugby religiously for easily 60, 70 years, if not more,” said Reichhardt.

He added that Burger was well known, with many people knowing and appreciating him.

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Sarel Burger rugby legacy remembered

Stokkies Truter, a former sports organiser at Brackenfell High School, worked closely with Burger for many years. The Sarel Burger Sevens Tournament in the northern suburbs is now run by Truter in honour of Burger’s contribution to school rugby.

Sarel Burger was a legendary sports writer who was well known in Cape Town. Image: Sarel Burger

Source: Facebook

Truter said Burger started the tournament and that this year’s event will be the 65th edition.

“A few years ago, Uncle Sarel came to me and asked if I would continue with the tournament. He called it the Northern Suburbs Sevens Tournament. I told him I would take it over, but on one condition, that we rename it the Sarel Burger Sevens Tournament, because he deserved it.

“I took it over, started organising it, and it is a privilege,” he said.

He added that a similar tournament was started in the southern suburbs a few years ago.

Schools from across the northern suburbs are invited to participate in the sevens tournament. While not every school enters every year, around 16 teams usually take part. The venue changes annually, with the next tournament scheduled for August.

See the post below on Facebook.

Sports community pays tribute to Sarel Burger

The cricket fraternity also paid tribute to Burger, with the Western Province Cricket Association sharing a heartfelt message on Facebook.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Sarel Burger, a respected coach, esteemed sports journalist, and a valued friend of the Western Province Cricket Association. Sarel's passion for sport, dedication to storytelling, and commitment to developing athletes left a lasting impact on countless lives.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him. Rest in peace, Sarel.”

As seen in the post below.

Other heartbreaking sporting losses have recently left many people mourning, including the tragic passing of a local Durban surfer over the weekend. The False Bay rugby community is also grieving the death of young rugby player Caleb Mair.

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Source: Briefly News