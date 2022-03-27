The South African government is being slammed by anti-xenophobia groups for its alleged scapegoating of foreigners

Critics have said that the recent xenophobic attacks are a smokescreen intended to blame foreigners for the government's failures

Increasing calls are being head from xenophobic groups to expel illegal immigrants and they are being blamed for the high crime rate and unemployment

PRETORIA - Anti-Xenophobia Movement, Kopanang Africa has slammed the government for its handling of the recent xenophobic attacks on foreigners in the country.

The group has stated that there are concerted efforts from sections of the government to blame some of the country's most serious failures on foreigners.

eNCA reported that the group has said that misinformation is being spread that foreigners are responsible for the high crime and high unemployment that plagues South Africa.

Operation Dudula is a movement that has grown exponentially in recent months with its members calling on the expulsion of illegal migrants and laying the blame for most of society's ills at their feet according to a report by SABC News.

However, a representative of the anti-xenophobic group, Mametlwe Sebei, who is also a President of the General Industries Workers Union of South Africa, has called on the country to reject hate and xenophobia.

He said that many foreigners in South Afirca are similar to most South Africans and are poor simply trying to get by. However, according to Sebei they are being scapegoated by the government.

