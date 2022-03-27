The recent xenophobic attacks are being opposed by human rights activists who warn that South Africa's security and economy are at risk

A march took place in Johannesburg in reaction to the recent popularity of Operation Dudula, a movement that calls for the expulsion of foreigners

Over a thousand people from different anti-xenophobic organisations took part in the march that handed over a memorandum to the Hillbrow Central police station calling for Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi to step down

JOHANNESBURG - The recent increase in xenophobic attacks in South Africa could jeopardise the economy and poses a threat to the security of the country.

A group of civil society organisations have taken to the streets of Johannesburg to march against the recent spate of xenophobic attacks across the country.

A group of different organisations marched agaisnt xenophobia in Johannesburg. Photo credit: @_Asenati

The march was held in reaction to the recent rise in popularity of Operation Dudula which is violently opposed to illegal immigrants.

The group marched to Hillbrow Central police station to hand over a memorandum according to News24. The activists have called for the Home Affairs minister, Aaron Motsoaledi, to step down.

Doctor Janet Munakamwe was a victim of institutionalised xenophobia when she applied for her work permit in South Africa. She found it very difficult to get her permit despite being highly qualified and educated.

South Africa is in desperate need of skilled workers and xenophobic attacks are driving skilled people away. SABC News reported that approximately a thousand people from different organisations took part in the march.

Government accused of blaming foreigners for its own failures

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Anti-Xenophobia Movement, Kopanang Africa has slammed the government for its handling of the recent xenophobic attacks on foreigners in the country.

The group has stated that there are concerted efforts from sections of the government to blame some of the country's most serious failures on foreigners.

The group has said that misinformation is being spread that foreigners are responsible for the high crime and high unemployment that plagues South Africa.

Operation Dudula is a movement that has grown exponentially in recent months with its members calling on the expulsion of illegal migrants and laying the blame for most of society's ills at their feet according to a report by SABC News.

However, a representative of the anti-xenophobic group, Mametlwe Sebei, who is also a President of the General Industries Workers Union of South Africa, has called on the country to reject hate and xenophobia.

