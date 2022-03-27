South Africa's government's refusal to condemn Russia for its invasion of Ukraine is causing damage to the country's image internationally

In New York, South Africa tried to pass a resolution at the United Nations offering humanitarian aid to Russia

The proposal failed to pass due to the wording which failed to mention Russia at all and the country's lack of consultation with Ukraine

PRETORIA - South Africa's attempts to remain neutral in the face of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the resulting damage and destruction, particularly that being wrought upon the civilian population is becoming an issue for the country's image.

It has been termed a public relations disaster and it keeps getting worse. The South African government has been called on to condemn the attacks on civilians in Ukraine, Archbishop Thabo Makgoba of Cape Town added his voice.

South Africa's neutrality over the Russian invasion of Ukraine is beginning to damage the country;ys image internationally. Photo credit: @PresidencyZA

At the United Nations headquarters in New York, South Africa is being dragged through the mud for its suggestion that humanitarian aid must be delivered to Ukraine. The idea is not what is at issue, South Africa's proposed resolution makes no mention of Russia at all.

According to the Daily Maverick, a Western diplomat slammed South Africa's apparent indulgence in what he called "medieval barbarity" following Russia's intensive bombarding of civilians in cities across Ukraine.

Makgoba asked the government where the spirit of Ubuntu was and where the country's humanity had gone. He was speaking at an exhibition of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

South Africa's attempt to pass a resolution in New York failed, it argued that in order for aid to be delivered, Russia would have to be on board, hence the wording of the resolution.

However, a Ukraine-Mexico-France resolution was passed almost unanimously by the 140 members. Adding to this, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor have been reluctant to arrange a meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ramaphose met Vladimir Putin via video conference two weeks ago. Foreign Policy reported that South Africa's silence on Russia's invasion is damaging the country's image overseas.

