Burning buildings, missiles lighting up the sky, deserted streets - this is the reality of the people in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion. One man has been the country’s voice since the very beginning of this war. Like a phoenix who rose from the ashes to strengthen his people, he is Volodymyr Zelensky.

The president of Ukraine has become synonymous with strength, resilience and hope during one of the most challenging times his country has faced since winning independence.

Zelenskyy made a speech evaluating the 22nd day of the Russia-Ukraine war during a virtual address in Kyiv on 17 March. Photo: Ukrainian Presidency / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Zelensky was offered the opportunity to flee Ukraine during the early days of Russia’s invasion. Still, he refused to leave his countrymen, even if it meant his life was in danger. To the world, Zelensky became an example of how a leader should be. Just how did a former comedian-turned-president become a global symbol of hope? Briefly News takes a look at Volodymyr Zelensky‘s inspiring story.

Volodymyr Zelensky was born during the Soviet Union era

Zelensky was born on 25 January 1978, in former Kryvyi Rih, Ukrainian SSR, the Soviet Union, now known as Ukraine. His parents are Rymma Zelenska and Oleksandr Zelenskyy, who are professionals in the academic and engineering sector.

The enlarged Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic was formed in 1945, and it gained nearly all the ethnic Ukrainian territories during the rule of Nikita Khrushchev.

However, the Soviet Union came undone after a new Russian leader teamed up with the Ukrainian president at the time. Briefly News previously reported former late Russian President Boris Yeltsin and his administration were more focused on building an independent Russia than nurturing the Soviet Union. Yeltsin and then Ukrainian President Leonid Kravchuk formed an alliance based on their mutual rejection of the Soviet legacy.

Russia, Ukraine and Belarus initiated the formal dissolution of the Soviet Union following the Ukrainian referendum in December 1991. The move came with criticism from Russian figures, and it soon led to the questioning of the transfer of Crimea, which happened in 1954.

In 1997, the integrity of Ukrainian borders was affirmed by a comprehensive treaty between Russia and Ukraine. The borders were also guaranteed in the Budapest Memorandum of 1994 after Ukraine surrendered its nuclear arsenal. However, the treaty expired on 31 March 2019.

Zelensky had family members who died in the Holocaust

Volodymyr Zelensky has been praised globally for his heroism and bravery, but it appears it runs in his family.

Zelensky’s grandfather, Semyon (Simon) Ivanovych Zelenskyy, was in the army.

According to The Detroit Jewish News, Semyon reached the rank of Colonel in the Red Army during World War II.

Zelensky has Jewish ancestry and his great-grandfather, along with three of Semyon’s brothers, died in the Holocaust, Kyiv Post reported.

A hero and an entertainer - the beginning of Zelensky’s career as a comedian

Zelensky started an active acting career as a teenager and founded an acting team known as Kvartal 95.

The group became popular and appeared on the most prestigious Ukrainian television networks. Volodymyr Zelensky's movies and TV shows are pretty numerous, and they are why he became popular in the first place.

Zelensky starred in numerous TV shows and movies, and he became a big name in the entertainment industry. It appears he really is a jack of all trades.

Volodymyr Zelensky was elected Ukraine’s president in 2019

Zelensky was elected head of state in 2019. But then, Volodymyr Zelensky's leadership journey has not been all smooth and progressive. He has experienced and faced different degrees of hostility that has threatened his country's economy and even existence.

For instance, Volodymyr Zelensky and Putin had met sometimes after his inauguration. They discussed specific issues pertinent to developing the international relations between both countries. However, it seems all that is literally in flames as there is an ongoing war between Putin's Russia and Volodymyr's Ukraine over the latter's decision to start a process that may make Ukraine a NATO member. This is a move that Putin believes will jeopardise the security of Russia, making him willing to do anything to stop that from taking place.

Global leaders are pushing for Zelensky to get the Nobel Peace Prize

Zelensky has been praised worldwide for his attempts to fight back and protect his people against Putin’s attack. His actions have moved other world leaders who called for Zelensky to be nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.

According to TMZ, a group of European politicians have requested that the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize nominations be reopened to include Zelensky.

The politicians issued a statement, reading:

"We therefore humbly call upon you, the Committee, to consider: Extending and thereby re-opening the nomination procedure for the Nobel Peace Prize until March 31, 2022 to allow for a Nobel Peace Prize nomination for President Zelensky and the people of Ukraine."

A leader loved by the whole world

Zelensky has become a favourite, not only in his country, but globally. People worldwide flooded social media with nothing but praise for the Ukrainian leader.

Here are some of social media users’ views on Zelensky’s leadership:

@jb3879 wrote:

”His words and speeches are so inspiring.”

@gemini1516 wrote:

”He had a mission with no peripheral vision. Straight ahead, president Zelenksy… get it done! Bravoooo!“

Amanda Chuter wrote:

“25 days you have led your country. With honour, love, bravery. You have shown the world what it takes to face the terror of war, an unjust, illegal war. Stay strong, stay safe, for the sake of Ukraine.“

Hans Petter Haugland commented:

“You are at my age, young leader. A leader you truly are! You show the world some serious skills and courage! Lessons should be learned to noobs like Putin (he must be seriously ill..?). Greetings from Norway. I can not do much, but my home is available for a couple of your refugees . I do not blame the Russian people for what is going on. Neither do you. Respect!“

Lisa Drea added:

”Highest respect to you! I pray for you and your citizens. You are the utmost example as to how a leader should be. (Give Biden a few pointers!) May peace be found soon!”

