Minister of transport, Fikile Mbalula listed loadshedding as one of the reasons as to why electric cars have not been accepted in the country

Mbalula also cited the cost of the cars as another reason because electric cars are more expensive

South Africans took to social media to react to the news over the adoption of electric cars in the country

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Cost and range anxiety over loadshedding has been listed as reasons why electric cars have not been adopted in the country said minister of transport, Fikile Mbalula.

Mbalula was addressing a written parliamentary question and explained that the biggest concern for electric cars is the power supply.

Minister of transport, Fikile Mbalula said load shedding is one of the reasons why electric cars are not adopted in the country. Image: Luba Lesolle/Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to TimesLIVE, he said the constrained power grid from Eskom is an issue over concerns about how electric vehicles will charge in the event of a power outage.

Mbalula said switching from fuel cars to electric cars is not affordable, since electric vehicles are considered a luxury in the country. South Africans took to social media to react to the situation with confusion.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Here’s what peeps had to say about the electric car situation

@rouge22diablo said:

“This guy bathong, he has gone as potty as our potholes. Yes his once-great liberation organisation, has all but switched off our lights. Can you imagine electric cars and load shedding? Of course we are anxious.”

@aubrey90909406 commented:

“He has no right to discredit electric cars like that.”

@Sabza200BC shared:

“This one must regulate e-hailing first before becoming too excited with electric cars.”

@Abuti_Nate posted:

“Hijackers are patiently waiting for you to get an EV.”

@Ngungunyane5 said:

“They use electricity and petrol.”

Fikile Mbalula’s dance to ‘Jerusalema’ earns Master KG’s approval, Mzansi remains unimpressed

Briefly News also reported that there is no doubt that music maketh the South African, and even the most well-known names are musically-inclined. The latest person to show off their 'talent' is Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula. The minister dropped a few peculiar moves to Master KG and Nomcebo's Jerusalema.

Mbalula joined President Cyril Ramaphosa on his visit to Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast) when the hit South African tune played. Journalist and author Qaanitah Hunter shared the video on Twitter where it was reshared by 'Mr Fix' himself, with the caption reading:

"What happens when you hear South African music, Jerusalema played in Cote D’Voire? Well, this."

Source: Briefly News