An air hostess, Koveshree Nair who worked at FlySafair since 2017 was killed in a car accident in Durban

The young woman was described as a hard working, kind and caring person who loved her career

Social media has been flooded with messages of condolences and tributes to the the 25-year-old cabin crew member

DURBAN - Tributes have poured in for a young air hostess who died in a car crash.

The 25-year-old FlySafair employee, Koveshree Nair was described as a kind and caring induvial.

A young cabin crew employee, Koveshree Nair was killed in an accident. Image: @SouthAfricanCabinCrewDailySnapshot/Facebook

Source: Facebook

IOL reported that the young woman’s funeral is expected to take place in Newcastle. Nair worked at the airline since 2017 and was based in Durban.

A group on Facebook, South African Cabin Crew Daily Snapshot shared a tribute for Nair and said:

“She absolutely loved her job and she always told how she was planning on flying for the rest of her life. Our deepest condolences to the family, friends and the FlySafair family. Flight Attendants don't die, they just fly higher.”

An influx of tributes poured in for the young woman

Morgan Naidu commented:

“Heartfelt sympathies to family and friends. The Lord be your comfort and strength at this time of loss. RIP dear one.”

Lorna Hariparsad shared:

“Rest in peace my dear, I have seen her on many of my flights, even most recently like last month...this is so sad.”

Eric Harris posted:

“So sorry. Condolences to her family and all at Safair.”

