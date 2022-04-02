Julius Malema revealed that he believes that Russia had every right to invade Ukraine because it was only defending itself from Western expansion into the east

The leader of the EFF also said that Vladimir Putin did not want civilian casualties and Malema claimed that the Ukrainian army is using human shields

This is contrary to evidence reported by refugees fleeing the war-torn country and evidence of indiscriminate shelling of the city of Mariupol

PRETORIA - EFF leader Julius Malema shared his views on the Russia Ukraine War in an interview and doubled down on his view that Vladimir Putin had no choice but to invade Ukraine.

He said that the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation's (NATO) expansion into Eastern Europe forced Putin's hand.

Julius Malema believes that Russia had no choice but to invade Ukraine due to NATO's expansion. Photo credit: @Julius_S_Malema

He went on to say that Putin does not want civilian casualties but that the Ukrainian army is using its citizens as human shields according to SABC News.

This is contrary to observations made by refugees and observers in the area. The city of Mariupol has been described as a humanitarian disaster after the city was heavily bombarded by Russian forces resulting in high civilian casualties.

Malema said that the Russian invasion has taken a "long way" to avoid unnecessary civilian casualties.

Malema believes that a solution to the war can be found ceasefire will be agreed upon and that Putin is a "man of his own words".

He added that if America and the West respect the sovereignty of other countries and stop their expansion into the East.

France24 reported that the South African government's position on the war in Ukraine is jeopardising its position as a neutral country.

