Roman Abramovich, Chelsea FC owner escaped death by whiskers during peace talks in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv

The Russian oligarch and other Ukrainian peace negotiators were said to have been poisoned after consuming water and chocolate

Russia did not comment on the attack but investigators said the symptoms appear to be poisoning which is not meant to kill but as a warning

There was an attempt on the lives of Ukrainian peace mediators, including that of Chelsea FC owner, Roman Abramovich earlier in the month multiple sources said.

The oligarch had signs of alleged poisoning after a meeting in Kyiv, The Wall Street Journal report said, quoting people familiar with the matter.

Roman Abramovich, Chelsea FC owner Credit: BEN STANSALL

Source: Getty Images

Abramovich attempt for peace

The ousted Chelsea FC owner, Ukrainian lawmaker, Rustem Umerov and another peace mediator had signs after the march 3 meeting at the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv which included red eyes, incessant and painful tearing skin peeling on their faces and hands.

Abramovich has been shuttling between Moscow, the Russian capital and Belarus and other venues since the senseless invasion of Ukraine by Russia started in February 24.

Reports by the BBC say that the Chelsea owner and other victims in the incident have since improved and are out of danger.

Zelensky not affected

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky was not affected by the attack as his spokesperson said the president has no knowledge of any alleged poisoning during the talks.

There was no response from the Kremlin concerning the attack.

Findings by Christo Grozev, a Bellingcat investigator and open-source collective stated that a Russian opposition politician, Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a chemical agent in 2020. He said the same fate may have been attempted on Abramovich and the investigators but could not say why the attempt failed.

Symptoms similar to alleged poisoning

When Grozev saw the symptoms, he concluded that the attack on Abramovich and other negotiators are poisoned.

Bellingcat account said the three men may have been poisoned via chocolate and water that they consumed hours before the signs manifested.

They went to a house in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv that same night after concluding talks and began to feel unwell, Bellingcat said.

