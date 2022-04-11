Former President Jacob Zuma was hospitalised after being too ill to attend his arms deal trial on Monday, 11 April

He faces charges of fraud and corruption and the case has been postponed to 17 May at Pietermaritzburg High Court

An Anti-Corruption activist said Zuma’s hospitalisation is an attempt to disable the case and undermine justice

PIETERMARITZBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma is confirmed to be admitted to hospital for a medical condition after he was too sick to attend court today for his arms deal trial.

Zuma and French arms company Thales were due to appear at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on charges of fraud and corruption on Monday, 11 April. The trial has been postponed to 17 May.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation Spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi confirmed that Zuma is presently undergoing tests, according to News24. Manyi did not reveal which hospital the former president has been admitted to but said that a medical certificate with the relevant details would be drafted.

Anti-Corruption Activist from Open Secrets Hennie Van Vuuren said Zuma’s hospitalisation is an attempt to disable the case and undermine justice.

“The strategy benefits the former president and his legal team as well as Thales. Fortunately, the date isn’t too far in the future, we are now only a matter of weeks away. I think the state has a very strong case,” said Van Vuuren in an interview with eNCA.

South Africans react to Zuma’s illness

@TheWorldofHein said:

“May 2023...or 2024? Just need to pencil in the diary. Oh my next year’s diary is not printed yet!”

@SindisoBaliso commented:

“Delay tactics as usual.”

@Muhlonishwa posted:

“This thing will drag until Msholozi passes on that the plan I guess.”

@JanetFGallagher shared:

“Surprise - Surprise - Not actually - Yawn!”

@Gift_Matsane stated:

“We all expected it.”

@ProjectAuuman wrote:

“He is going to die from old age before he even goes in huh?”

@Skanier added:

“This ballie will never see prison.”

