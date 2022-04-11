ActionSA Leader Herman Mashaba has strongly slammed claims that he sparked he killing of Zimbabwean national Elvis Nyathi

Distinguished professor Jonathan Jansen called out Mashaba for sparking the attacks of xenophobia which erupted in Diepsloot

South Africans took to social media to call out the leader of ActionSA and said that Mashaba should take responsibility

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA Leader Herman Mashaba has refuted claims that he had sparked the xenophobic attacks that led to the death of Elvis Nyathi in Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg.

Nyathi was a 43-year-old Zimbabwean national who was stoned and set alight during an apparent act of mob violence.

ActionSA Leader Herman Mashaba denies an creating environment that led to the killing of Zimbabwean Elvis Nyathi. Image: Sharon Seretlo & Guillem sartorio/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Mashaba recently condemned the killing of Nyathi and however, Honorary Professor of Education at the University of the Witwatersrand Jonathan Jansen said Mashaba sparked the anti-immigrant hatred.

“I warned you Herman Mashaba. By fanning the flames of anti-immigrant hatred, you helped create the environment that led to the burning to ashes of the Zimbabwean Elvis Nyathi. Four terrified children without a father. Don’t you dare condemn the attack,” he shared on Twitter.

Mashaba called Jansen’s comment disgusting in response and defended his actions saying that he called for respect of the law.

“My fight against illegal immigration is a fight against the ANC government, who continue to fail South Africans,” Mashaba Tweeted.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has also accused Mashaba of fanning the flames of xenophobia and fear that it could result in riots like the July unrest which occurred last year, according to TimesLIVE.

Social media users have mixed reactions on the matter

@adrianho11 commented:

“He is not excited but you have fanned the flames for the longest time.”

@s_zikhuyumo shared:

“You are happy other black people like you are killed because they don't have a passport, what kind of a leader are you?”

@vusumuziCR22 posted:

“Herman you have blood on your hands baba. Don't bring the ANC into this.”

@DJFlatWhite shared:

“Mashaba is certainly part of the problem, but many to blame.”

@Lawry_Law added:

“Prof, you need to bring solutions and not lazily point a finger at others. We have a crisis on our hands! How should we deal with illegal immigrants? What say ye?”

President Cyril Ramaphosa finds attacks on foreign nationals deeply disturbing, calls out acts of violence

Briefly News previously reported President Cyril Ramaphosa has addressed the attacks on foreign nationals in his weekly newsletter on Monday, 11 April.

In his letter, Ramaphosa addressed the violence that recently took place in Diepsloot, in Johannesburg where at least seven people were killed including one foreign national from Zimbabwe. Ramaphosa stated that he found the anti-immigrant sentiment highly disturbing as it mirrored sentiments that made apartheid possible.

"It is therefore deeply disturbing how the recent incidents of anti-foreigner sentiment in parts of the country echo our apartheid past," wrote Ramaphosa.

Source: Briefly News