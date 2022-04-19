The Democratic Alliance has slammed Eskom for its continuous failures as loadshedding continues, recently upgraded to a higher stage

Loadshedding Stage 4 has been introduced in most parts of South Africa due to two power stations being tripped, although eThekwini is being given a break due to recent flooding

The DA's Ghaleb Cachalia said Eskom cannot solve the country’s loadshedding debacle, which started 14 years ago

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that South Africa is in a state of disaster over Eskom’s continuous failures and the situation needs to be addressed urgently.

The power utility introduced Stage 4 loadshedding due to power stations at Majuba Unit 5 and Tutuka Unit 4 tripping after Stage 2 power cuts were implemented on Sunday.

Loadshedding Stage 4 has been implemented in parts of the country, with eThekwini being given a break due to ongoing flood clean-up operations. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Getty

Source: Getty Images

DA Shadow Minister of Public Enterprises Ghaleb Cachalia said the political party demands that Cabinet urgently addresses the issues experienced by Eskom, as it's "on life support". He said that Eskom has proven without a doubt that it cannot solve the country’s loadshedding disaster, which has been ongoing for the past 14 years, TimesLIVE reported.

Cachalia said that he would pen a letter to Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan and Minister of Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe to act promptly against the issue. He added that South Africa will face another cold winter with loadshedding continuing into the next few months, according to Eyewitness News.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Social media reacts to loadshedding

Louis Griffin said:

“The DA should declare the ANC a state of disaster.”

Arnox Kriel Hlungwane posted:

“How about calling for the head of Eskom? The guy has proven himself to be beyond useless. We know the "Eskom Problems" can be fixed, the problem is the leadership who has little knowledge and experience in power generation. De Ruyter must just step down, and then Eskom will improve.”

Siaruli Rofhiwa Erick shared:

“Eskom is a disaster. A state of disaster sounds like praise to its leadership. Eskom is a mess.”

Londeka Dlamini commented:

“Why hasn’t the CEO been held accountable? He’s had years to turn it around.”

Joas Ndhuma Chauke shared:

“It's about time to do away with Eskom because to be honest it’s not working for us we can do better with solar system because we have enough sunlight.”

Eskom apologises for loadshedding, says generation systems may be constrained for the next 2 days

Briefly News also reported that despite putting an end to a week of loadshedding, Eskom says its generation systems may be constrained on Monday, 14 March and Tuesday, 15 March. Eskom says it expects to use a huge amount of reserves before units return online.

The state-owned power utility issued a statement on Sunday apologising for the implementation of rolling blackouts before announcing the suspension of loadshedding on Sunday at 8pm.

According to SABC News, the rolling blackouts caused multiple inconveniences and residents in Randburg, Johannesburg found themselves without electricity for almost 48 hours after technical faults that were caused by loadshedding.

Source: Briefly News