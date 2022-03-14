Eskom has issued a statement to announce that while loadshedding may be suspended, generation systems may still experience constraints

The power utility also apologised to the people of South Africa for implementing rolling blackouts in the past week

South Africans are uneasy with loadshedding ending and believe that it will be re-implemented again in the next few days

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - Despite putting an end to a week of loadshedding, Eskom says its generation systems may be constrained on Monday, 14 March and Tuesday, 15 March. Eskom says it expects to use a huge amount of reserves before units return online.

The state-owned power utility issued a statement on Sunday apologising for the implementation of rolling blackouts before announcing the suspension of loadshedding on Sunday at 8pm.

Eskom ended loadshedding on Sunday night, however, South Africans think loadshedding will return soon. Image: Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

According to SABC News, the rolling blackouts caused multiple inconveniences and residents in Randburg, Johannesburg found themselves without electricity for almost 48 hours after technical faults that were caused by loadshedding.

Eskom stated that it understands the kind of impact loadshedding has on the entire country, however, it is necessary to prevent a huge blackout.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The rolling blackouts have been suspended because generating capacity has recovered sufficiently, according to Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshatsha. Eskom says the total breakdown has been reduced to 12 422MW and planned maintenance 6 504MW of capacity.

Here's the full statement:

South Africans believe that Eskom we re-implement loadsheddding

@Love_Raps said:

"Why not just continue with stage 1 or stage 2 load shedding instead of that load reduction crap that doesn't give us enough time to plan."

@SNjotini said:

"Unfortunately on Wednesday will be "Eskom regrets that it will load shed due to wet coal."

@Dman_zn said:

"Only suspended to be reinstated at 12:00 Monday due to the Medupi Power Station experiencing power failure. Tseki! Eskom, we've been down this road to many times before."

@fazmal_nao said:

"This was, as always, the Unions sabotaging Eskom, because they didn't get their 20.5% increase. Work-to-rule, go slow, no overtime, no work, etc. Ons is nie onder kalkoene uitgebroei nie."

@unathi79 said:

"Then on Monday, "unfortunately blablabla, loadshedding will be implemented from 5am until Wednesday", which will actually be Monday. Just ease up on issuing statements & do more work to never issue statements about loadshedding‍♀"

@Fezekilehill said:

"Eskom I'm tired of this one-sided relationship... Whenever I want to leave you always say it's the last time you hurt me, but I turn around and you hurt me once again PLEASE STOP PLEASE, this relationship is so toxic."

South African Breweries plans to buy cow dung generated electricity to stop reliance on Eskom

Briefly News previously reported that the ongoing rolling blackouts have led many businesses to find alternative sources for electricity for the continuation of production.

The South African Breweries (SAB) will begin purchasing electricity from a waste-to-energy startup company that generates electricity from the manure of over 7,000 cows.

The company is committed to ensuring that by 2025 all power will be derived from renewable energy. This ambition is expected to reduce SAB's carbon emission by 25%, according to BusinessInsider.

Source: Briefly News