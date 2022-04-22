The price of petrol is set to decrease by 35 cents a litre while the price of diesel is expected to increase by 70 to 80 cents a litre

There is a short supply of diesel and economists say that price difference is due to the difference in supply

South Africans are not happy with the slight decrease in petrol and wants government to reduce the price further

JOHANNESBURG - Motorists and commuters could either find some relief or further trouble depending on the type of fuel they use.

The price of petrol is expected to drop by 35 cents a litre while diesel is predicted to rise between 70 to 80 cents a litre. There is currently a short supply of diesel as a result of the on-going Russian war in Ukraine.

The price of petrol is expected to drop while diesel prices will increase. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

An economist Azar Jammine said the price difference between petrol and diesel is due to the difference in supply. She said that the petrol price drop will not turn back the high fuel increase from the past few months, SABC News reported.

Jammine added that the price of oil has been unsteady recently with it increasing and decreasing randomly.

Consumers are currently paying R21.63 per litre 93 Grade fuel and R21.96 for 95 Grade, according to Car Magazine.

South Africans are not happy

Herman Leevy Narubeb commented:

“That's not a relief, even fuel price just the same, if you relief, decrease with 25 rands to 15 rands then I can smile a little bit too.”

Dave Tjiane said:

“There's no relief there. R100 won't give me 10 litres.”

Rene Hinson wrote:

“Trucks use diesel, trucks transport goods such as food etc. We still don't win the price of these goods will STILL increase. Where is the logic? It’s still NOT helping us.”

Makhokolo Abram posted:

“It must decrease by R5.”

Nwa-mlambya Patians stated:

“Actually these 35 cents what does it mean???? We need A decrease of R5.35.”

JM Malola added:

“Decreases by cents and increases by Rands, what difference will that make?”

South Africans encouraged by government to work from home to save costs as fuel prices increase

Briefly News also reported South Africans who can work from home are recommended to do so as government warns of an increase in fuel prices.

Speaking during Parliament’s portfolio committee’s meeting on mineral resources and energy on the impact of increasing fuel prices and possible alternatives or considerations, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy deputy director-general Tseliso Maqubela said if South Africans have the tools to work from home should do so.

IOL reports that oil prices have skyrocketed in recent weeks due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine as Russia is the third top producer of crude oil in the world.

